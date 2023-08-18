Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian Luna-25 snaps first picture of Moon, shows region permanently hidden from Earth; check details

    Luna-25's endeavors encompassed more than just visual documentation. It conducted meticulous observations using instruments such as ADRON-LR and PmL, both ingeniously crafted at IKI RAS.

    Russian Luna-25 snaps first picture of Moon, shows region permanently hidden from Earth; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft has achieved an impressive milestone by transmitting its inaugural images of the moon while orbiting the lunar expanse. These images prominently showcase the enigmatic south polar crater Zeeman, which resides on the moon's far side.

    The far side of the moon, colloquially referred to as the "dark side," remains perpetually concealed from Earth's gaze due to a synchronous rotation that keeps it hidden from our planet's view.

    26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition bothering Pakistan? Leaked internal e-mail suggests so

    Notably, the Zeeman crater is an intriguing lunar feature that remains invisible to us from Earth's vantage point. This lunar anomaly has garnered the attention of researchers globally due to its unique characteristics.

    Distinguished by a remarkable shaft that ascends to a towering height of 8 kilometers above a relatively flat floor, the Zeeman crater stands as an enigmatic geological entity. Its geological complexity renders it a captivating site for scientific exploration. The recent transmission of images by the Luna-25 spacecraft has unveiled valuable insights about this intriguing crater, augmenting the existing knowledge and data available to researchers.

    A historic moment in the realm of space exploration finds its resonance in this recent accomplishment. Back in October 1959, the Soviet automatic station "Luna-3" etched its name by capturing the world's inaugural image of the moon's far side. This significant milestone laid the foundation for lunar exploration and has now been carried forward by the Luna-25 mission, which is poised to unveil fresh facets of our neighboring celestial body.

    Private plane crashes into street in Malaysia: Dashcam footage showing final moments goes viral - WATCH

    The pivotal images were skillfully captured through the utilization of the STS-L television complex, a creation of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IKI RAS).

    Intriguingly, Luna-25's endeavors encompassed more than just visual documentation. It conducted meticulous observations using instruments such as ADRON-LR and PmL, both ingeniously crafted at IKI RAS. Additionally, the collaborative effort with Astron Electronics gave rise to ARIES-L, further enhancing the mission's capabilities.

    These sophisticated instruments facilitated the measurement of gamma rays and neutron fluxes emanating from the moon's surface. They also contributed vital data concerning the parameters of the circumlunar space plasma, alongside insights into the composition of the gas and dust exosphere encompassing the lunar orbit.

    With anticipation running high, attention has now shifted to the forthcoming landing of the Russian spacecraft. This endeavor holds the potential to mark the first-ever touchdown on the southern polar terrain of the Moon, vying for the distinction ahead of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yasin Malik wife Mishaal Hussain Malik included in Pakistan cabinet Report gcw

    Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick included in Pakistan's cabinet: Report

    Pakistan worried about 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition? Leaked internal e-mail suggests so

    26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition bothering Pakistan? Leaked internal e-mail suggests so

    Massive breakthrough: Scientists reconstruct Pink Floyd song from recorded brain waves; here's how it sounds snt

    Massive breakthrough: Scientists reconstruct Pink Floyd song from recorded brain waves; here's how it sounds

    Light plane crashes into street in Malaysia: Dashcam footage showing final moments goes viral - WATCH snt

    Private plane crashes into street in Malaysia: Dashcam footage showing final moments goes viral - WATCH

    Terrifying escape: Passengers flee bus moments before it engulfs in flames in Argentina - WATCH snt

    Terrifying escape: Passengers flee bus moments before it engulfs in flames in Argentina - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    The benefits of zero-fee banking in millennial budget planning

    The benefits of zero-fee banking in millennial budget planning

    Dal Bati Churma to Ghevar: 7 foods items to enjoy on Hariyali Teej ATG

    Dal Bati Churma to Ghevar: 7 foods items to enjoy on Hariyali Teej

    Football After Caicedo, Chelsea beat Liverpool again as club sign Lavia in another midfield boost osf

    After Caicedo, Chelsea beat Liverpool again as club sign Lavia in another midfield boost

    Unveiling FF21's Tech-Driven Co-living Experience with Smart Home Solutions

    Unveiling FF21's Tech-Driven Co-living Experience with Smart Home Solutions

    SpiceJet passenger takes 'objectionable photos' of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight; DCW takes action AJR

    SpiceJet passenger takes 'objectionable photos' of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight; DCW takes action

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon