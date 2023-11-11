Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Putin pardons man who stabbed girlfriend 111 times for Ukraine war enlistment; victim's family enraged

    Russian President Vladimir Putin pardons murderer who stabbed his girlfriend 111 times for enlistment in Ukraine war, sparking outrage from the victim's family and concerns over safety.

    Russia Vladimir Putin pardons man who stabbed girlfriend 111 times for Ukraine war enlistment; victim's family enraged snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted a pardon to a convicted murderer, Vladislav Kanyus, who served less than a year of his 17-year sentence for brutally killing his ex-girlfriend, Vera Pekhteleva, after enlisting for the war in Ukraine. Kanyus had gruesomely murdered Pekhteleva, stabbing her 111 times, raping and torturing her for three and a half hours as an act of revenge for breaking up with him. He ultimately strangled her with a cable iron. Despite repeated calls to the police by concerned neighbors hearing Pekhteleva's screams, no response was received.

    Also read: Russian President Vladimir Putin set to run for re-election in 2024, could extend rule until 2030: Report

    The shocking revelation emerged when photographs of Kanyus in a military uniform holding a weapon were discovered by Pekhteleva's mother, Oksana. Heartbroken by the news, she lamented the impact on her life and expressed deep anguish. "This was a blow at me. My child will rot in her grave, and I've been deprived of everything - my life, any hope," she said.

    Women's rights activist Alyona Popova revealed that prison authorities confirmed Kanyus' transfer to Rostov in southern Russia, bordering Ukraine. She shared a letter from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, dated November 3, stating Kanyus had been pardoned, and his conviction expunged by a presidential decree on April 27.

    Oksana, devastated and blaming Putin for pardoning her daughter's killer, questioned the decision to allow him to join the war after committing such a heinous crime. She expressed concern for her own safety and the safety of others, stating, "[The killer] can at any moment kill any of us, the victims, out of revenge."

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended the policy, asserting that Russian prisoners sent to fight in Ukraine are atoning for their crimes "with blood." He stated, "Those convicted, including for serious crimes, are atoning with blood for their crime on the battlefield."

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Iceland declares state of emergency as powerful earthquakes stoke volcanic eruption fears AJR

    Iceland in crisis: State of emergency triggered by 800 earthquakes in just 14 hours

    Diwali delight: American singer Mary Milben enchants 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' (WATCH) AJR

    Diwali delight: American singer Mary Milben enchants 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' (WATCH)

    1 child dies every 10 minutes in Gaza; Nowhere and no one is safe: WHO Chief pleads for ceasefire (WATCH)

    1 child dies every 10 minutes in Gaza; Nowhere and no one is safe: WHO Chief pleads for ceasefire (WATCH)

    US-India strike deal to co-produce Stryker: Deciphering the armoured vehicle's potential in countering China snt

    US-India strike deal to co-produce Stryker: Deciphering the armoured vehicle's potential in countering China

    Israel Palestine war: Israeli airstrike on largest hospital claims 13 lives, dozens wounded AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli airstrike on largest hospital claims 13 lives, dozens wounded

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pictures with husband Raghav Chadha on his birthday, calls him 'best gift' RKK

    Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pictures with husband Raghav Chadda on his birthday, calls him 'best gift'

    When Ranbir Kapoor had foreseen Imran Khan's exit from Bollywood in viral clip from Koffee With Karan - WATCH vma

    When Ranbir Kapoor had foreseen Imran Khan's exit from Bollywood in viral clip from Koffee With Karan - WATCH

    Polygamy ban, live-in relationship registration in Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code draft rules AJR

    Polygamy ban, live-in relationship registration in Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code draft rules

    Bigg Boss 17: Actress Neelu Kohli commends Rinku Dhawan's performance; says this about her SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Actress Neelu Kohli commends Rinku Dhawan's performance; says this about her

    Diwali 2023: State-wise rules for bursting firecrackers amid environmental concerns snt

    Diwali 2023: State-wise rules for bursting firecrackers amid environmental concerns

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon