Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia calls ageing International Space Station too dangerous, unfit

    The relations between Russia and America have been on a downfall ever since President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine that has led to a brutal war and complete breakdown in diplomatic relations. While the trade relation went kaput, space cooperation continued and is still going on as the two nations depend on each other to run the Space Station.

    Russia calls ageing International Space Station too dangerous, unfit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Russia has called the International Space Station (ISS) dangerous and unfit for purpose nearly a month after it announced plans to quit the flying laboratory.

    In a report, Russian space agency, Roscosmos, chief Yuri Borisov said that mass equipment failures and ageing parts on the flying laboratory are endangering crew safety onboard. This statement by Borisov comes just a month after Russia announced plans to go ahead with its own space station, the same as China in zero-gravity.

    Also read: Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend Gorbachev's funeral, says Kremlin

    The relations between Russia and America have been on a downfall ever since President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine that has led to a brutal war and complete breakdown in diplomatic relations. While the trade relation went kaput, space cooperation continued and is still going on as the two nations depend on each other to run the Space Station.

    Meanwhile, Moscow has been subjected to a barrage of Western sanctions and has become more intent on leaving and launching its own space station sometime after 2024.

    Also read: IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9 billion loan for Sri Lanka: All you need to know

    In August, Russia had unveiled a model of its upcoming space station, which is likely to remain open to "friendly nations."

    Dubbed Ross, the new space station would be launched in two phases and that the first phase would see a four-module space station begin operations and science experimentation. This will be followed by a further two modules and a service platform and, when completed, it would be capable of housing up to four cosmonauts as well as scientific equipment.

    Also read: Google has not approved Donald Trump's Truth Social app; Here's what tech giant said

    The space station plans show Russian prowess in building their own orbital outpost, especially with the experience of living and working on the ISS for over two decades. Borisov said Russia was "looking at how to interact with our closest colleagues, first of all China", to pool efforts to explore the moon and deep space.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend Gorbachev's funeral, says Kremlin AJR

    Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend Gorbachev's funeral, says Kremlin

    Unwarranted... irresponsble... China hits back at Germany over Arunachal jibe

    Unwarranted... irresponsible... China hits back at Germany over Arunachal jibe

    IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9 billion loan for Sri Lanka: All you need to know AJR

    IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9 billion loan for Sri Lanka: All you need to know

    Google has not approved Donald Trump s Truth Social app Here s what tech giant said gcw

    Google has not approved Donald Trump's Truth Social app; Here's what tech giant said

    Portugals health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies - adt

    Portugal's health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies

    Recent Stories

    football transfer news Did Napoli consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli breaks his silence snt

    Did Napoli consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Sporting Director Giuntoli breaks his silence

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's 'Dolha Patti' is a must WATCH for fans RBA

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's 'Dolha Patti' is a must WATCH for fans

    iPhone 15 to be produced by India China at the same time in 2023 gcw

    iPhone 15 to be produced by India, China at the same time in 2023?

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and Pune to visit this year - adt

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and Pune to visit this year

    Sexy in black Disha Patani flaunts curves in a tight leather dress drb

    Sexy in black! Disha Patani flaunts curves in a tight leather dress

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon