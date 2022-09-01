Russia calls ageing International Space Station too dangerous, unfit

The relations between Russia and America have been on a downfall ever since President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine that has led to a brutal war and complete breakdown in diplomatic relations. While the trade relation went kaput, space cooperation continued and is still going on as the two nations depend on each other to run the Space Station.

Russia has called the International Space Station (ISS) dangerous and unfit for purpose nearly a month after it announced plans to quit the flying laboratory.

In a report, Russian space agency, Roscosmos, chief Yuri Borisov said that mass equipment failures and ageing parts on the flying laboratory are endangering crew safety onboard. This statement by Borisov comes just a month after Russia announced plans to go ahead with its own space station, the same as China in zero-gravity.

Also read: Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend Gorbachev's funeral, says Kremlin

The relations between Russia and America have been on a downfall ever since President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine that has led to a brutal war and complete breakdown in diplomatic relations. While the trade relation went kaput, space cooperation continued and is still going on as the two nations depend on each other to run the Space Station.

Meanwhile, Moscow has been subjected to a barrage of Western sanctions and has become more intent on leaving and launching its own space station sometime after 2024.

Also read: IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9 billion loan for Sri Lanka: All you need to know

In August, Russia had unveiled a model of its upcoming space station, which is likely to remain open to "friendly nations."

Dubbed Ross, the new space station would be launched in two phases and that the first phase would see a four-module space station begin operations and science experimentation. This will be followed by a further two modules and a service platform and, when completed, it would be capable of housing up to four cosmonauts as well as scientific equipment.

Also read: Google has not approved Donald Trump's Truth Social app; Here's what tech giant said

The space station plans show Russian prowess in building their own orbital outpost, especially with the experience of living and working on the ISS for over two decades. Borisov said Russia was "looking at how to interact with our closest colleagues, first of all China", to pool efforts to explore the moon and deep space.