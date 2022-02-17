Russia attack on Ukraine possible in 'next several days', no intention to call Putin: Biden

"The danger is that they have a very high risk since they have not moved any of their forces. They've sent in additional troops," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office. "We have grounds to suspect they're staging a false flag operation in order to get entry," he added.

Despite Moscow's assertion that it is withdrawing soldiers from the border, US President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "extremely high" and might occur within days. "The danger is that they have a very high risk since they have not moved any of their forces. They've sent in additional troops," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office. "We have grounds to suspect they're staging a false flag operation in order to get entry," he added. "Every evidence we have is that they are willing to move into Ukraine and assault Ukraine," he warned, adding "I believe it will happen within the next several days."

Biden stated that he had not yet read a new, written answer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to US diplomatic efforts for resolving the standoff. "I have no intentions to phone Putin," he added. Biden's warning came as Russia's Foreign Ministry stated unequivocally that Moscow had no plans to strike Ukraine. Russia's military has encircled much of Ukraine's borders in an attempt to destabilise the country's Western-oriented policies, particularly its long-term objective of joining NATO.

"There is no 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine, as the US and its allies have been openly declaring since last autumn, and it is not planned," Russia's Foreign Ministry stated. In a strong warning to Washington, the Kremlin, however, stated that in the absence of US security assurances, Russia "would be compelled to respond, even with military-technical means."

Tensions have risen since Moscow positioned soldiers along Russia's border with Ukraine. While there was some comfort on Tuesday when the Russian Defense Ministry declared that troops were returning to their posts, the relief was short-lived as Western nations, including the US, maintained their sceptical attitude on Russia's assertions.

