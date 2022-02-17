  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia attack on Ukraine possible in 'next several days', no intention to call Putin: Biden

    "The danger is that they have a very high risk since they have not moved any of their forces. They've sent in additional troops," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office. "We have grounds to suspect they're staging a false flag operation in order to get entry," he added.

    Russia attack on Ukraine possible in next several days no intention to call Putin says Joe Biden gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 8:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Despite Moscow's assertion that it is withdrawing soldiers from the border, US President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "extremely high" and might occur within days. "The danger is that they have a very high risk since they have not moved any of their forces. They've sent in additional troops," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office. "We have grounds to suspect they're staging a false flag operation in order to get entry," he added. "Every evidence we have is that they are willing to move into Ukraine and assault Ukraine," he warned, adding "I believe it will happen within the next several days."

    Biden stated that he had not yet read a new, written answer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to US diplomatic efforts for resolving the standoff. "I have no intentions to phone Putin," he added. Biden's warning came as Russia's Foreign Ministry stated unequivocally that Moscow had no plans to strike Ukraine. Russia's military has encircled much of Ukraine's borders in an attempt to destabilise the country's Western-oriented policies, particularly its long-term objective of joining NATO.

    "There is no 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine, as the US and its allies have been openly declaring since last autumn, and it is not planned," Russia's Foreign Ministry stated. In a strong warning to Washington, the Kremlin, however, stated that in the absence of US security assurances, Russia "would be compelled to respond, even with military-technical means."

    Tensions have risen since Moscow positioned soldiers along Russia's border with Ukraine. While there was some comfort on Tuesday when the Russian Defense Ministry declared that troops were returning to their posts, the relief was short-lived as Western nations, including the US, maintained their sceptical attitude on Russia's assertions.

    Also Read | Ukraine crisis: US terms Russian claim of troop withdrawal ‘false’, claim Russia could attack anytime

    Also watch: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst' 

    Also read: Ukraine crisis: Russia announce Crimea military drills have ended, troops leaving

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 8:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tension escalates as kindergarten in Ukraine s east is shelled Russia expels US diplomat gcw

    Tension escalates as kindergarten in Ukraine's east is shelled; Russia expels US diplomat

    Malaysian female minister gets the stick for advising husbands to beat stubborn wives gcw

    Malaysian female minister gets the stick for advising husbands to beat ‘stubborn’ wives

    Singapore PM s lesson on how democracy must operate says there was Nehru s India gcw

    'There was Nehru's India...': Singapore PM's lesson on how democracy must operate

    Sydney beaches closed for public after fatal shark attack first in 60 years gcw

    Sydney beaches closed for public after fatal shark attack, first in 60 years

    Developments in Afghanistan, causes wider ramifications in Central Asia: India at UN - ADT

    Developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications in Central Asia: India at UN

    Recent Stories

    Tension escalates as kindergarten in Ukraine s east is shelled Russia expels US diplomat gcw

    Tension escalates as kindergarten in Ukraine's east is shelled; Russia expels US diplomat

    kpop BTS members net worth will blow your mind check out drb

    BTS members’ net worth will blow your mind; check out

    Michael Masi sacked as Formula One race director over Abu Dhabi GP 2021 title-deciding row

    Michael Masi sacked as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi GP 2021 title-deciding row

    Punjab Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh s removal from CM post gcw

    Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh's removal from CM post

    Remarks uncalled Indian sources on Singapore PM s Nehru s India statement gcw

    'Remarks uncalled': Indian sources on Singapore PM's 'Nehru's India' statement

    Recent Videos

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon