As crisis deepens, Bangladeshi journalist Mahmudur Rahman demands ban on ISKCON, sparks outrage (WATCH)

In a move that has stirred controversy, Bangladeshi journalist, Mahmudur Rahman, has publicly demanded a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in the country. Rahman, an influential editor of 'Amar Desh', one of the country’s leading newspapers, expressed discontent over what he describes as ISKCON’s growing influence and presence.

Reports claimed that Rahman is upset that its ISKCON Sadhus are leading the fight for Hindu's existence in Bangladesh.

Notably, a monk Chinmoy Probhu, is leading protests in Bangladesh to demand equal rights for Hindus and preserve religious values.

A video Mahmudur Rahman remarks is going viral on social media, sparking outrage online.

A user wrote, "Wherever they become majority they want their own ways…. But Living within The Majority They Wanna Play Victim Card …. Or Keep Harming Them Till They Don’t Achieve Their Goal."

"Extremely worrying situation for hindus but no global agency cares about it," another commented.

