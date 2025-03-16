Prominent religious scholar killed in IED blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, three injured

Mufti Munir Shakir, founder of Lashkar-i-Islam, was killed in a bomb blast near Peshawar. JUI-S chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq also died in a suicide attack at a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seminary.

Prominent religious scholar killed in IED blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, three injured dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): Religious scholar and founder of banned group Lashkar-i-Islam, Mufti Munir Shakir, was killed in a bomb blast on Saturday on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, ARY News reported citing police officials.

Also Read:12 Pakistani soldiers killed, 26 injured as FC forces bus ambushed Balochistan highway (WATCH)

The incident occurred near the Ormur area, where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated and injured four people, including Munir. He was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The CCPO stated that Mufti Munir Shakir was the target of the attack and that a search operation is currently active in the area, with the police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) teams investigating the case. Shakir was a prominent personality on social media and gained popularity due to his sermons.

JUI-S chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq killed in suicide blast

Previously, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was among the three who were killed in the suicide blast that ripped through Akora Khattak's Darul Uloom Haqqania in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief secretary and IG chief confirmed on Friday according to ARY.

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq took over as the chief of JUI-S after his father, Maulana Samiul Haq, was assassinated in 2018 after being stabbed multiple times at his residence in Rawalpindi. According to the officials, the explosion happened inside the seminary after the Friday prayers.

The target of the attack at the Darul Uloom Haqqania, KP, was Maulana Hamidul Haq, ARY News reported citing Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed. He also confirmed the death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami's head, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, to the reporters. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan: Two soldiers, nine terrorists dead after security forces raids TTP hideouts

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China proposes limits on youth screen time and social media amid concerns over internet addiction dmn

China proposes limits on youth screen time and social media amid concerns over internet addiction

Elon Musk reacts to man painting Swastika on Tesla Cybertruck: 'Crazy people...' (WATCH) shk

Elon Musk reacts to man painting Swastika on Tesla Cybertruck: 'Crazy people...' (WATCH)

BREAKING: 12 Pakistani soldiers killed, 26 injured as FC forces bus ambushed on N-40 highway in Balochistan ddr

Baloch Liberation Army claims Noshki attack on Pakistani military bus, says 90 troops killed

NASA Crew10 arrives at ISS; Sunita Williams, butch Wilmore to return to Earth after being stranded for nine months; VIDEO anr

NASA Crew10 arrives at ISS; Williams, Wilmore to return to Earth after being stranded for nine months; VIDEO

Pakistan: Two soldiers, nine terrorists dead after security forces raids TTP hideouts anr

Pakistan: Two soldiers, nine terrorists dead after security forces raids TTP hideouts

Recent Stories

India port sector to expand 4-7% in 5 years as imports surge, freight costs drop AJR

India's port sector to expand 4-7% in 5 years as imports surge, freight costs drop

UAE Gold Rate on March 16 2025: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold prices anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 16: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold prices

China proposes limits on youth screen time and social media amid concerns over internet addiction dmn

China proposes limits on youth screen time and social media amid concerns over internet addiction

Elon Musk reacts to man painting Swastika on Tesla Cybertruck: 'Crazy people...' (WATCH) shk

Elon Musk reacts to man painting Swastika on Tesla Cybertruck: 'Crazy people...' (WATCH)

Alisha Chinai Birthday: Know career, controversy of singer ATG

Alisha Chinai Birthday: Know career, controversy of singer

Recent Videos

Massive Storm and Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in US, Kill 13 | Asianet Newsable

Massive Storm and Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in US, Kill 13 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Army Issues Major Update on BLA’s Jaffar Express Hijack in Pakistan: 'Precision Targeting...'

Army Issues Major Update on BLA’s Jaffar Express Hijack in Pakistan: 'Precision Targeting...'

Video Icon
Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv, Urge Government to Negotiate Hostage Deal with Hamas

Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv, Urge Government to Negotiate Hostage Deal with Hamas

Video Icon
Sonakshi Sinha SLAMS Trolls Over Zaheer Iqbal's Absence During Holi Celebration!

Sonakshi Sinha SLAMS Trolls Over Zaheer Iqbal's Absence During Holi Celebration!

Video Icon
IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

Video Icon