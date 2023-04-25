Prince Harry to sit 10 rows behind from other royals at King Charles' coronation: Report

Prince Harry will be seated 10 rows behind the royal family at his father's coronation. According to a royal associate, the prince will also make a quick exit amid the ongoing feud between the royals.

Prince Harry will be seated ten rows behind other senior royals at the coronation of his father King Charles III on May 6, former butler Paul Burrell told media. There is "no chance of reconciliation," according to the former butler of Princess Diana, and the Duke of Sussex would "be in and out in a flash."

Prince Harry, according to Burrell, is "coming to show face" and will only be present during the coronation if King Charles requests it. "His father will be overjoyed to have both of his boys present to share in this unforgettable day of his life. But Harry won't stick around," he continued.

Prince Harry, according to the former butler of the British Royal Family, "doesn't want to spend much time around them (the Royal family)." According to reports, Harry will travel back to the US in time for his son Archie's fourth birthday and forgo the post-coronation meal.

Earlier, it was revealed that Prince Harry would attend his father's coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle. Meghan would stay in California with the couple's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to the Sussexes' spokespersons.

Charles III will be officially crowned king on May 6, in a solemn religious service eight months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen. The event, which the government has referred to as "a new chapter in our magnificent national story," is reason for excitement for the royal family.

