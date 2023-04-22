Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Veeraswamy' in spotlight amid buzz around Anglo-Indian cuisine at King Charles's coronation

    Veeraswamy, which opened in 1926 and situated in the centre of London, has been highlighting this month how Indian and British cuisines have influenced UK cuisine against the backdrop of the Coronation on May 6.

    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Few weeks remain till King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned, and excitement over this momentous occasion is increasing, with an emphasis on Anglo-Indian food at the UK's oldest Indian restaurant.

    It comprises a cooperation between Camellia Panjabi, the businesswoman behind the historic cafe, and Indian culinary historian and author Anoothi Vishal to investigate the royal antecedents of Indian food in Britain dating back to King Charles' ancestor Queen Victoria in the nineteenth century.

    "Charles' Coronation is a good time to talk about cultural blending and how food has been shaped by this blending of two cultures," Vishal remarked.

    "Curry, as we have come to know Indian food in the UK, really rose to prominence during the height of the Empire, with Victoria putting it on her menus and the aristocracy adopting it." Curry became fashionable, and since then, we've seen the entire stereotype of Indian food reduced to the curry in many respects," she explained.

    The result of this historic influence was visible in the choice of “Coronation Chicken” as the dish to mark the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II 70 years ago in June 1953.

    Its creamy curry sauce recipe was ascribed to culinary writer Constance Spry and Cordon Bleu cookery school chef Rosemary Hume, who cooked it for the Queen's coronation supper.

    The "Coronation Quiche" has been designated as the official royal meal for King Charles III for the Coronation Big Lunch street picnic party segment of the celebrating weekend, although the "Coronation Chicken" is also expected to be served at street parties.

    The big Coronation ceremony, which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, has everyone in Britain's royal establishment prepared. The 74-year-old monarch, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when she passed away in September of last year, will be formally crowned at a solemn religious ceremony after travelling from Buckingham Palace in a golden horse-drawn carriage.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
