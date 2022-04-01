Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Plot to assassinate PM Imran Khan reported ahead of no-confidence motion

    Khan's security has been tightened up as a result of the government's decision in response to these claims, according to Chaudhry, as cited in the Dawn daily. His remarks come a week after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Faisal Vawda said that a plot was being developed to murder Khan because he refused to "sell the country."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's Information Minister, stated on Friday that the country's security agencies had detected a "plan to kill Prime Minister Imran Khan" ahead of Sunday's no-trust resolution against the Premier.

    Vawda made the claims on ARY News about a letter Prime Minister Khan displayed at the PTI's March 27 show of strength in Pakistan, alleging it included "proof" of a "foreign conspiracy" to destabilise his administration. Khan's life was threatened, according to Vawda. He did not, however, divulge whether the alleged plot to murder the PM was referenced in the letter. Vawda reportedly said that Khan was repeatedly instructed that bulletproof glass should be erected in front of his dais during the March 27 gathering, but he refused.

    The comments of Information Minister Chaudhry came a day after Khan, in his speech to the nation, threatened to foil "an worldwide plot" devised against his administration by Opposition leaders and their suspected handlers ahead of the National Assembly no-confidence vote.

    Also Read | Imran Khan tells Pakistan: Will not resign, will fight traitors till the end

    In a live speech to the country, Khan, 69, revealed a 'threat letter,' which he said as part of a foreign plot to depose him because he was not acceptable for pursuing an independent foreign policy. In what looked to be a slip of the tongue, he listed the United States as the source of the threat letter.

    Prime Minister Khan related the letter to the Opposition's no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. On Sunday, the National Assembly will vote on the no-trust resolution. Khan's speech occurred at a critical point in his political career, when he lost the majority following a defection from his PTI party. 

    Also Read | 'There is no safe passage': Opposition warns Imran Khan as he hangs on to Pakistan PM's chair

    Also Read | Who is Shehbaz Sharif, the man who could be Pakistan's new PM?

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
