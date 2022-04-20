Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pittsburgh named as most affordable city for housing, Hong Kong bags last spot

    The United States was the most cheap country in the survey, which also looked at markets in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. During the epidemic, property prices soared in the majority of global economies, as purchasers poured their hoarded savings into real estate.

    Pittsburgh named as most affordable city for housing Hong Kong bags last spot gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    As lodging rates rise throughout the world, Pittsburgh has been crowned the most cheap city for housing. Hong Kong, which has long been the world's most expensive housing market, rated last out of 92 housing markets evaluated in the Demographia International Housing Report. New York was placed 73rd, with London coming in at 79th.

    The United States was the most cheap country in the survey, which also looked at markets in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. During the epidemic, property prices soared in the majority of global economies, as purchasers poured their hoarded savings into real estate.

    Oklahoma City and Rochester, New York, were placed second and third on the affordability list, respectively, according to the writers. Sydney and Vancouver were among the most expensive cities.

    Also Read | Iceland to Alaska to Canada: 7 best countries to enjoy the Northern Lights

    In an effort to temper a soaring real-estate market, Canada is prohibiting most foreigners from purchasing homes for two years and offering billions of dollars to promote new activity.

    Meanwhile, Tel Aviv was named the most expensive city in the world to live in last year, as growing inflation drove up worldwide living costs. The Israeli city climbed five rungs to claim the top spot in the Economist Intelligence Unit's official ranking for the first time (EIU). The Worldwide Cost of Living Index is generated by comparing the prices of goods and services in US dollars across 173 different countries. Tel Aviv rose in the rankings, owing in part to the strength of the national currency, the shekel, versus the dollar, as well as rises in transportation and food prices.

    Also Read | Wondering which is the world's most expensive city? It's not Paris, Singapore or New York; Check out list

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia targets Ukrainian cities, more troops march into war-dnm

    Russia targets Ukrainian cities, more troops march into war

    Viral video Passengers cheer mid air after mask mandate lifted on US airlines gcw

    Viral video: Passengers cheer mid-air after mask mandate lifted on US airlines

    Roads yes but no mobile towers near LAC like the Chinese do Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin

    'India has no mobile towers near LAC in Ladakh like the Chinese do'

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Police fires at anti-govt protesters, dead, several injured by bullets-dnm

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Police fires at anti-govt protesters, 1 dead, over 10 injured by bullets

    Ukraine war: Well continue to resist: Zelenskyy as Russia launches fresh attack on Donbas, 10 updates

    Ukraine war: We'll continue to resist: Zelenskyy as Russia launches fresh attack on Donbas | 10 updates

    Recent Stories

    EPL 2021-22: Ex-Man United legends tear into Rangnick's men after humiliating loss to Liverpool snt

    Ex-Man United legends tear into Rangnick's men after humiliating loss to Liverpool

    Google to set up first product development centre in Africa s Nairobi gcw

    Google to set up first product development centre in Africa's Nairobi

    Bengaluru Porn-addict man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids-dnm

    Bengaluru: Porn-addict man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Bruno Fernandes questions Manchester United late-season motivation after Liverpool disgrace-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Fernandes questions Man United's late-season motivation after Liverpool disgrace

    Apple iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability gcw

    iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon