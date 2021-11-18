  • Facebook
    Iceland to Alaska to Canada: 7 best countries to enjoy the Northern Lights

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 9:58 PM IST
    Earlier this month, we saw Bengali actor Dev and his rumoured girlfriend Rukmini Maitra enjoying breathtaking views of the Northern Lights. It is said that this is the right season to watch Auroras; so today, we list 7 countries where the best spot to see the Northern Lights
     

    If you follow Bengali star Dev, you will see that he recently visited Iceland with his rumoured actress girlfriend Rukmini Maitra. Both went to Reykjavik and later went to Pingvellir National Park to enjoy the mesmerizing Northern Lights. The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis, are on the bucket list of many travellers; it has been admired for centuries, dating back in history. Today we will talk about 7 countries where you can have a good glimpse of the beautiful Northern Lights. 

    Iceland: Unlike other countries where you can see the Northern Lights in one location, here in Iceland, you can spot the Borealis from almost anywhere in the country as long as you are outside Reykjavik (Capital of Iceland).

    Finland: Some of the world’s best Northern Lights can be located in Finnish Lapland. In Finland, places like Luosto, Nellim, Utsjoki, Ivalo, and Kakslauttanen are prominent tourist places where the beautiful light is displayed. Hotel Aurora in Luosto, every guest is given an Aurora Alarm; it beeps whenever the hotel has sent a signal from the Northern Lights Research Center in Sodanklya. Awesome right!

    Sweden: North of the Arctic Circle is Abisko, a tiny township that has become a preferred destination for Aurora chasers/lovers. Abisko is enclosed by a vast vessel of mountains which serves to break up cloud cover. Besides Abisko, there are other places where you can enjoy the Lights are Kiruna and Swedish Lapland.

    Alaska: This place guarantees you a magnificent display of the Aurora Borealis. Places like Fairbanks, Denali, Yukon and Anchorage are the best for the visitors who come to see the lights. Fairbanks is the best place in the USA to enjoy the beauty of the lights.

    Canada: The Northern lights tourism happens in the couple at the Great Slave Lake; it boasts its own Aurora Village. Canada is also known for aurora viewing, all thanks to the low light pollution in places like Wood Buffalo and Jasper National Park.

    Norway: The northern part of the country is just 217 miles north of the Arctic Circle. Hence the places near that northern part have has seen spectacular auroras from the village of Ersfjordbotn (Near Tromsø). There are other parts of the country like Lofoten Islands, Alta, Nordkapp, and Kirkenes, where light is visible.

    Greenland: We all know that Greenland is home to the second-largest ice cap in the world. This place is remote and is never featured on any tourist map. But now, since last few years, travellers have become more adventurous and are coming to see icebergs and huge chunks of ice shearing away into the sea. Here are places farther south (Qaleraliq Glacier) where you can see beautiful auroras.

