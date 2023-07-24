'Picture with war criminal': Bride's encounter with Vladimir Putin in Russia amid tensions goes viral (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin had a unique encounter during his visit to Kronstadt. A bride expressed her desire to take a picture with the president, and a video capturing the moment has gone viral on the internet. Posted by Twitter page RT, the caption of the video reads, "During a visit to Kronstadt, Putin had a peculiar encounter. Among the people who wanted to take a picture with the president was a bride."

    Since its posting, the video has garnered over 44,000 views on Twitter and has elicited a variety of comments from users. Some users expressed their appreciation for the opportunity the people had to take a photo with Putin, while others praised him as a strong, courageous, and handsome leader, commending his leadership for Russia.

    A user wrote, "So nice the people had a chance to have a photo with Putin..."

    "Blessed Bride. can't blame her. President Putin is a strong, courageous, handsome, fearless leader, who continues to demonstrate great leadership for Russia and shines a light on the future of what government should be. Humble is the heart, which leads the way to greatness. What a great opportunity to remember such a special day. President Putin is a great man. Moscow, Russia has great leadership with President Putin," another user commented.

    However, not all comments were positive, as one user referred to Putin as a "war criminal." Another user compared Putin's actions to Ukrainian President Zelensky, suggesting that the former's behavior was not genuine and was merely propaganda.

    "Yeah, that is what I want on my wedding day. A picture with a war criminal," a user noted.

    "Copy Zelensky as much as you want. Anybody can see it's not natural for Putin to act like that. It's obviously propaganda. While Zelensky is genuine, your zar is fake," another added.

    In a separate development, Russia recently announced the suspension of its participation in a UN-brokered agreement that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain. The agreement, which had been brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, expired as Moscow decided not to renew it. This deal had facilitated Ukraine's grain exports by sea.

    Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have also escalated over ship travel in the Black Sea, with both countries warning each other that such actions might be perceived as "potential military cargo." Russia accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea grain corridor for "combat purposes."

    The encounter between President Putin and the bride added an interesting moment during his visit to Kronstadt, amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 2:51 PM IST
