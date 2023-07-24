Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explosive traces found on foreign grain ship to Ukraine, claims Russia's security service

    Russia's FSB on Monday claimed to have found traces of explosives on a ship headed for Rostov-on-Don, raising concerns it may have been used to deliver explosives to Ukraine.

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    On Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the discovery of explosive traces on a ship bound from Turkey to the port of Rostov-on-Don in Russia, intending to pick up grain. The FSB revealed that the vessel had previously docked at the Ukrainian port of Kiliia in May, raising suspicions that it might have been involved in delivering explosives to Ukraine.

    During its stay in the Turkish port of Tuzla earlier this month, the ship changed its name and replaced its 12-member Ukrainian crew, according to the FSB. These actions have led the FSB to suggest the possibility of the ship being used for the transportation of explosives to Ukrainian territory.

    "These circumstances may indicate the possibility of using the foreign civilian ship to deliver explosives to the territory of Ukraine," it said.

    The ship, which the FSB did not name, underwent inspection in the Kerch Strait but was subsequently prohibited from continuing its journey. As a result, it left Russian waters, as stated by the FSB.

    While the specific details provided in the FSB statement have not been verified yet, it is noteworthy that this development occurred just one week after Russia's withdrawal from an agreement that had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports. Under that agreement, ships were required to undergo security inspections.

