Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Peshawar mosque blast: India condemns terror attack; death toll rises to 93

    External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India extended its deep condolences to the families of the victim's of Monday terror attack. According to security officials, the suicide attacker was in the front row during Zuhr's (afternoon) prayers when he blew himself up.
     

    Peshawar mosque blast: India condemns terror attack; death toll rises to 93 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    India condemned the deadly suicide bombing at a crowded Peshawar mosque in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, which killed more than 90 people.

    "India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday. We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken so many lives," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

     

    Security officials said the suicide attacker blew himself up in the front row during Zuhr's (afternoon) prayers. The mosque's Imam, Sahibzada Noor Ul Amin, was also killed in the blast, said local police. Over 93 people were killed, and 221 were injured in the attack.

    In its social media post, Sarbakaf Mohamand, a Pakistani Taliban commander, claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pak Taliban, famously known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), distanced itself from the bombing, claiming that targeting mosques, seminaries, and religious sites were against its policy.

    The TTP is a dominant terror group in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. It ended a ceasefire with Pakistani forces last November, as the country was reeling from floods that killed nearly 2,000 people and destroyed more than 20 lakh homes.

    For the past 15 years, the TTP has waged an insurgency against Pakistani forces. It has fought to implement stricter Islamic laws in the country, releasing its members detained by the government and reducing Pakistani forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

    The attack occurred a day before an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission arrived in Islamabad for talks on a $7 billion bailout that had been delayed. 

    Also read: Over 25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

    Also read: Pakistani passenger onboard Peshawar-Dubai creates ruckus mid-air, blacklisted | WATCH

    Also read: Brutal killing of Sikh traders in Pakistan: India lodges strong protest

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Peshawar mosque attack Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan claims responsibility death toll touches 70 over 150 injured gcw

    Peshawar mosque attack: TTP claims responsibility; death toll touches 90, over 150 injured

    Tussle breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities AJR

    Violence breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities

    Over 25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar - adt

    Over 25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

    Hindenburg attacks Adani Group again Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism

    'Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism...' Hindenburg attacks Adani Group again

    Adani Group hits back at Hindenburg with 413-page response; calls them 'Madoffs of Manhattan'

    Adani Group hits back at Hindenburg with 413-page response; calls them 'Madoffs of Manhattan'

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan Press Meet: Shah Rukh Khan revealed how they go to film sets each Monday as a 'labour class' vma

    'Pathaan' Success Bash: SRK say stars dress well for events but go to film sets like 'labour class'

    wrestling WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023-ayh

    WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

    PM Cares Fund is public charitable trust, cannot be labelled 'public authority': PMO to Delhi High Court AJR

    PM Cares Fund is public charitable trust, cannot be labelled 'public authority': PMO to Delhi High Court

    Google layoff Employee discovered about job loss while feeding newborn daughter at 2 am gcw

    Google layoff: Employee discovered about job loss while feeding newborn daughter at 2 am

    football Once a Cityzen Joao Cancelo sends heart-warming message to Man City fans ahead of move to Bayern Munich snt

    'Once a Cityzen...': Cancelo sends heart-warming message to Man City fans ahead of move to Bayern Munich

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon