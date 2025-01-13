Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

In the wake of the devastating Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles, a heartwarming reunion took place when a man was reunited with his missing dog, Oreo. The dog had gone missing after the fire, but after days of searching and with the help of a dog tracker, Oreo was finally found resting among the ruins.

Amid the devastation caused by the wildfire in Los Angeles, which has claimed 24 lives and destroyed thousands of homes, a heartwarming video has gone viral. The video captures an emotional reunion between a California resident, Casey Colvin, and his beloved dog. In the footage, Colvin is seen standing at his neighbor's gate, calling out to his dog with the words, "Hi booboo, how's the fire?" as the gray dog runs down the hill to him.

The reunion was filled with raw emotion, as Colvin cried and screamed while embracing his dog. Overcome with relief, he ran down the street in celebration, only to collapse at the gate, repeatedly thanking God and saying, "Oh thank you Jesus, oh thank you God."

Oreo, the dog, had been lost since the Pacific Palisades fire started. When evacuation orders were given, Colvin was at work. He spent five hours battling traffic, desperately trying to get home to rescue his dogs, Oreo and Tika Tika Tika, according to NBC Los Angeles.

"I literally rescued them off the streets, they deserve better than this," Colvin said to reporter Liz Kreutz of NBC, visibly distressed and pulling at his hair. "How do I get to my house?"

A firefighter who saw the situation stepped in and successfully rescued Tika Tika Tika. However, Oreo had fled and gone missing. Hours later, Colvin's home was among the over 12,300 structures destroyed in Los Angeles County by the fires.

After several days of searching and putting up missing dog flyers, Oreo was finally found on Sunday with the help of a dog tracker. The dog was found lying among the debris of a nearby property.

