Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

In the wake of the devastating Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles, a heartwarming reunion took place when a man was reunited with his missing dog, Oreo. The dog had gone missing after the fire, but after days of searching and with the help of a dog tracker, Oreo was finally found resting among the ruins.

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH] anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 5:09 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 5:09 PM IST

Amid the devastation caused by the wildfire in Los Angeles, which has claimed 24 lives and destroyed thousands of homes, a heartwarming video has gone viral. The video captures an emotional reunion between a California resident, Casey Colvin, and his beloved dog. In the footage, Colvin is seen standing at his neighbor's gate, calling out to his dog with the words, "Hi booboo, how's the fire?" as the gray dog runs down the hill to him.

The reunion was filled with raw emotion, as Colvin cried and screamed while embracing his dog. Overcome with relief, he ran down the street in celebration, only to collapse at the gate, repeatedly thanking God and saying, "Oh thank you Jesus, oh thank you God."

Oreo, the dog, had been lost since the Pacific Palisades fire started. When evacuation orders were given, Colvin was at work. He spent five hours battling traffic, desperately trying to get home to rescue his dogs, Oreo and Tika Tika Tika, according to NBC Los Angeles.

"I literally rescued them off the streets, they deserve better than this," Colvin said to reporter Liz Kreutz of NBC, visibly distressed and pulling at his hair. "How do I get to my house?"

A firefighter who saw the situation stepped in and successfully rescued Tika Tika Tika. However, Oreo had fled and gone missing. Hours later, Colvin's home was among the over 12,300 structures destroyed in Los Angeles County by the fires.

After several days of searching and putting up missing dog flyers, Oreo was finally found on Sunday with the help of a dog tracker. The dog was found lying among the debris of a nearby property.

California wildfires: Before and after videos reveal Pacific Palisades devastation (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH) shk

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH)

BREAKING: Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Kyushu; tsunami advisory issued shk

Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Kyushu; tsunami advisory issued

SHOCKING! China's massive three gorges dam could change Earth's rotation, warns NASA; READ anr

SHOCKING! China's massive dam could change Earth's rotation, warns NASA; READ

BREAKING: India summons top Bangladeshi diplomat in Delhi over border issues shk

India summons top Bangladeshi diplomat in Delhi over border fencing issues

Is the issue with Musk's wealth or his politics?': Italian PM Meloni asks journalists on SpaceX talks vkp

Is the issue with Musk's wealth or his politics?': Italian PM Meloni asks journalists on SpaceX talks

Recent Stories

Range Resources Stock Rises After BofA Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Sentiment Soars

Range Resources Stock Rises After BofA Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Sentiment Soars

JPMorgan Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Expects Higher Earnings, Solid Investment Banking Revenue

JPMorgan Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Expects Higher Earnings, Solid Investment Banking Revenue

Makar Sankranti 2025: Check shubh muhurat, rituals and significance NTI

Makar Sankranti 2025: Check shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Integrated Battle Groups to be established this year? How IBGs can enhance defence against China and Pakistan snt

Integrated Battle Groups to be established this year? How IBGs can enhance defence against China and Pakistan

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH) shk

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon