Pakistani leadership being traded like goats, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan ahead of No-confidence motion

It’s a day of reckoning for Pakistan. Wait till tomorrow to see how I counter all the propaganda against me. For the sake of your country and your children, hit the streets tomorrow. Do not let the corrupt traitors usurp your future,” PM Imran Khan said in the televised address.

A day before the National Assembly goes to vote to decide the fate of his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking live calls from the public. The question and answer session, which began a little before 5:30pm, is being broadcast live on television, radio and digital media.

“Two forces are keeping the country together- the Pakistan Army and my party PTI. PTI is the only ‘national party’ in the right sense today. The conspiracy is directed against both- the Army and PTI,” he further said.

“Exports, tax collections were stagnant at same levels during the regimes prior to mine. Tax payers showed better compliance, foreign remittances increased as they were confident Imran Khan would not misuse funds,” Khan said.

“The conditions of Muslim countries are bad as they have not been able to come out of the mentality of subordination.”

Slamming General Musharraf, PM Khan said, “General Musharraf did injustice to the nation through NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).”

“Non-resident Pakistanis feel bad to see a dacoit like Shehbaz Sharif, traitor like Nawaz Sharif and corrupt like Zardari are calling the shots.”

Imran Khan stating, he has yoiled and struggled for this country, said, “I could have chosen a life of ease and luxury, like so many opposition leaders. I never thought of minting money, building factories in my name and in those of my kin.”

Addressing the youth of the country, PM Imran said: "You don't have to sit silently [because] if you stay quiet, you will be on the side of the bad. I want you to protest and speak up against this conspiracy —not for me but for your future.

“In the UK, when they used weapons of mass destruction illegally and attacked Iraq, two million people protested. It wasn’t violent. Not a single pot was broken. I walked with them. No political party urged them. They did it themselves. This is the sign of a nation that is alive.”

“I want you to come out and protest today and tomorrow. Come out for peaceful protests.”

Pakistan PM Imran Khan in a televised address to the nation on Thursday made it clear that he will fight it out till the very last in the no-confidence motion against his government. He blamed the opposition to be in cahoots with foreign powers eager to unseat him for pursuing an independent foreign policy.