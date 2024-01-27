Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Pakistan will be wiped off face of the earth...' Taliban faction warns after Pak Army Chief's rant (WATCH)

    Tensions escalate between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) following accusations by Pakistan's army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, that Afghanistan supports insurgency in Balochistan

    Pakistan will be wiped off the face of the earth Taliban faction warns Islamabad after Army Chief's rant
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued a dire warning to Pakistan, vowing to obliterate the country in response to recent accusations by Pakistan's army chief, General Syed Asim Munir. The verbal clash escalated after General Munir accused Afghanistan of aiding insurgency in Balochistan and emphasized that Afghanistan had never been friendly towards Islamabad.

    A circulating video on social media features Abdul Hamid Khorasani, a Panjshiri Taliban commander, responding to the statements made by Pakistan's army chief. In the video, Khorasani declared, "Soon the holy warriors of TTP shall overthrow your infidel and oppressive government. If Mullah Hebatullah orders, Pakistan will be wiped off the face of the earth."

    General Munir's remarks came during a discussion with students from public and private sector universities in Pakistan, where he asserted that the life of a single Pakistani citizen takes precedence over the entire nation of Afghanistan. Munir criticized Afghanistan for allegedly supporting insurgency in Balochistan and accused it of historical animosity, including opposition to Pakistan's entry into the UN after its establishment.

    "Our people do not read history. Do not look towards Pakistan. We are ready to sacrifice anything and everything," Munir emphasized, expressing Pakistan's unwavering commitment to its citizens' safety and security.

    The escalating verbal skirmish reveals increasing dissatisfaction within Pakistan's military establishment regarding the Taliban's influence and actions. Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have strained due to heightened insecurity in Pakistan linked to the Taliban's ascendancy in Afghanistan.

    Official data indicates a surge in insecurity in Pakistan since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. While Pakistani authorities blame the Taliban for harbouring anti-Taliban militants, the Taliban denies these allegations and shifts responsibility to Islamabad for security lapses.

    The strained relations mark a significant departure from Pakistan's decades-long support for the Taliban, which played a pivotal role in their regaining control of Afghanistan in 2021 following the US withdrawal. However, the Taliban's reluctance to rein in the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an outlawed group responsible for a wave of terror attacks in Pakistan, has led to a rift between the two former allies. The TTP's actions have resulted in civilian and armed forces casualties in numerous terrorist attacks over the past two to three years.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will not say that India is not cooperating: Canada PM Trudeau's aide on Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder probe

    Will not say that India is not cooperating: Canada PM Trudeau's aide on Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder probe

    Letter from resident country mandatory for NRIs to adopt children in India: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Letter from resident country mandatory for NRIs to adopt children in India: Karnataka High Court

    BREAKING: The top UN court says it will not throw out a case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza avv

    Top UN court orders Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza; report back in 1 month

    UN Human Rights chief raises concerns after 'torturous' legal Nitrogen gas execution of a US prisoner avv

    UN Human Rights chief raises concerns after 'torturous' legal Nitrogen gas execution of a US prisoner

    Seeta aur Geeta moment: Twin sisters separated at birth reunite after 19 years through a TikTok video avv

    Seeta aur Geeta moment: Twin sisters separated at birth reunite after 19 years through a TikTok video

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stages protest on after confrontation with SFI activists (WATCH) AJR

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stages protest after confrontation with SFI activists (WATCH)

    cricket AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Ricky Ponting's on-air prediction of Alex Carey's wicket goes viral (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Ricky Ponting's on-air prediction of Alex Carey's wicket goes viral (WATCH)

    Maratha quota: A look at Manoj Jarange's demands AJR

    Maratha quota: A look at Manoj Jarange's demands

    Lok Sabha Elections 2023: NDA's Kerala padyatra kicks off from Kasaragod

    Lok Sabha Elections 2023: NDA's Kerala padyatra kicks off from Kasaragod

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-638 January 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-638 January 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon