'Pakistan will be wiped off face of the earth...' Taliban faction warns after Pak Army Chief's rant (WATCH)

Tensions escalate between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) following accusations by Pakistan's army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, that Afghanistan supports insurgency in Balochistan

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued a dire warning to Pakistan, vowing to obliterate the country in response to recent accusations by Pakistan's army chief, General Syed Asim Munir. The verbal clash escalated after General Munir accused Afghanistan of aiding insurgency in Balochistan and emphasized that Afghanistan had never been friendly towards Islamabad.

A circulating video on social media features Abdul Hamid Khorasani, a Panjshiri Taliban commander, responding to the statements made by Pakistan's army chief. In the video, Khorasani declared, "Soon the holy warriors of TTP shall overthrow your infidel and oppressive government. If Mullah Hebatullah orders, Pakistan will be wiped off the face of the earth."

General Munir's remarks came during a discussion with students from public and private sector universities in Pakistan, where he asserted that the life of a single Pakistani citizen takes precedence over the entire nation of Afghanistan. Munir criticized Afghanistan for allegedly supporting insurgency in Balochistan and accused it of historical animosity, including opposition to Pakistan's entry into the UN after its establishment.

"Our people do not read history. Do not look towards Pakistan. We are ready to sacrifice anything and everything," Munir emphasized, expressing Pakistan's unwavering commitment to its citizens' safety and security.

The escalating verbal skirmish reveals increasing dissatisfaction within Pakistan's military establishment regarding the Taliban's influence and actions. Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have strained due to heightened insecurity in Pakistan linked to the Taliban's ascendancy in Afghanistan.

Official data indicates a surge in insecurity in Pakistan since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. While Pakistani authorities blame the Taliban for harbouring anti-Taliban militants, the Taliban denies these allegations and shifts responsibility to Islamabad for security lapses.

The strained relations mark a significant departure from Pakistan's decades-long support for the Taliban, which played a pivotal role in their regaining control of Afghanistan in 2021 following the US withdrawal. However, the Taliban's reluctance to rein in the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an outlawed group responsible for a wave of terror attacks in Pakistan, has led to a rift between the two former allies. The TTP's actions have resulted in civilian and armed forces casualties in numerous terrorist attacks over the past two to three years.