    Pakistan unrest: Next 72 crucial, 6 Army officers against government

    Pakistan has been on fire ever since the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case. Major Adil Raja (Retd) of the Pakistan Army alleged in a tweet that six lieutenant generals of the Army had publicly opposed Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and the government.

    First Published May 11, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    Pakistan has been on fire ever since the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case. In protest against the arrest of Imran Khan, vehicles, buildings and workplaces are being set on fire at various streets. Imran's party workers and their supporters are continuously vandalizing on the streets.

    According to reports, a fierce rebellion has erupted even within Pakistan's Army. Six senior Army officers have turned against the Pakistani Army chief and the government. This claim was made by a retired officer of the Pakistan Army.

    Major Adil Raja (Retd) of the Pakistan Army alleged in a tweet that six lieutenant generals of the army had publicly opposed Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and the government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

    According to Adil Raja, Asif Ghafoor, Asim Malik, Nauman Zakaria, Saqib Malik, Salman Ghani, and Sardar Hasan Azhar of the Pakistan Army openly oppose Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and the PDM. He further noted that the next 48 to 72 hours are said to be very critical for Pakistan.

    The Punjab police in Pakistan have charged former Prime Minister Imran Khan and 1,500 of his party members with attacking and torching a top army officer's house in Lahore.

    Enraged at the arrest of their leader in a corruption case on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief's supporters on Wednesday assaulted the General Headquarters of the Army. They set fire to the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander and attacked military vehicles and installations.

