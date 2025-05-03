Pakistan’s military has reportedly carried out a training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a 450-kilometre range, as part of what it called efforts to ensure “operational readiness.”

The test-fire comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 people were killed.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s military, released a statement saying the launch successfully met all objectives and demonstrated the effectiveness of the country's short-range ballistic capabilities. However, no mention was made of the broader regional context.

The Abdali Weapon System, which can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads, is specifically designed for battlefield use—ideal for targeting advancing military formations, airbases, and logistics hubs. With a range of 450 kilometres, it is capable of striking key targets across Jammu and Kashmir as well as deeper into northern Indian states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The Abdali, also known as Hatf-II, is part of Pakistan’s nuclear-capable tactical arsenal. Unlike longer-range strategic missiles aimed at deep targets, tactical missiles like Abdali are meant for immediate battlefield impact, making them both a military tool and a psychological weapon.

Security analysts have often noted that training launches of missile systems are not just about technical checks, but also serve as political messaging. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the move is being viewed by Indian observers as an assertion of readiness, potentially intended to deflect from international scrutiny.

The missile was launched from an undisclosed location, and Pakistan shared limited visual footage. According to the ISPR, senior military officials witnessed the test and expressed satisfaction with the operational capability of the system.