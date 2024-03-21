'Pakistan shall be eradicated from face of planet': Tajik Taliban commander's chilling warning (WATCH)

"The holy warriors of TTP shall soon overthrow your infidel and oppressive government. Pakistan shall be eradicated from the face of the planet upon the orders of Mullah Hebatullah," Khorasani allegedly said in a video that has now gone viral on X.

Amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Abdul Hamid Khorasani, an ethnic Tajik commander of the Taliban who is also from Panjshir has issued a dire warning to Pakistan, threatening to overthrow its government and eradicate it from the face of the planet. Khorasani's provocative remarks, directed at Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, underscore the volatile situation brewing along the border between the two neighboring nations.

In another video, Khorasani also sent a message to Jan Achakzai, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Government of Balochistan, Pakistan, who had taken to X to issue a warning to the Taliban.

"If another terrorist attack takes place in Pakistan, the Taliban have already been warned. There will be no other option. Pakistan will quickly enter Afghanistan and directly connect to Central Asia by capturing the Wakhan Corridor. The Taliban have been warned in advance that there will be a terrorist attack in Pakistan Pakistan will quickly enter Afghanistan and connect directly with Central Asia by taking the Wakhan Corridor," Achakzai wrote on the social media platform.

In response, the Tajik Taliban commander issued yet another warning stating, "My message to Jan Achakzai, Asim Munir, Asif Zardari is that Afghans defeated the British, Russia, and USA. Pakistan is insignificant for us. Taliban fighters and TTP together will fight Pakistan's apostate army."

The warning, delivered through social media channels, highlights the deep-rooted animosity between certain factions within Afghanistan and Pakistan. Khorasani's affiliation with the Panjshir-based Taliban faction adds complexity to the already fragile relationship between the two countries.

This warning comes even as Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized his country's reluctance to engage in armed conflict with Afghanistan. However, Asif cautioned that Pakistan reserves the right to take action if Afghanistan fails to address the presence of anti-Pakistan terrorists operating from its soil. He further warned of potential consequences, including the blockade of trade corridors facilitating Afghanistan's access to India.

“Force is the last resort. We do not want to have an armed conflict with Afghanistan,” Asif said, speaking to VOA. “If Afghanistan treats us like an enemy, then why should we give them a trade corridor?” he added.

The recent exchange of hostilities comes in the wake of Pakistan's airstrikes targeting alleged terrorist hideouts along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Pakistan asserts that these operations were conducted in response to insurgent attacks on its military personnel, attributing the violence to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated groups sheltered in Afghanistan.

The deteriorating security situation poses significant challenges for both countries and the broader region. Afghanistan's Taliban regime, facing internal divisions and external pressures, struggles to assert control over disparate militant factions operating within its borders. Pakistan, on the other hand, grapples with mounting security threats emanating from across the border, exacerbating domestic instability and undermining efforts to foster regional cooperation.

The involvement of regional actors adds another layer of complexity to the Afghanistan-Pakistan dynamic. China, Pakistan's key ally, has remained conspicuously silent amidst the escalating tensions, raising questions about its stance on the issue. The United States, while urging restraint and dialogue, emphasizes the need for both parties to address underlying grievances and prevent further escalation.

As the situation unfolds, the international community closely monitors developments along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, mindful of the potential for broader destabilization in South Asia. Efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peaceful resolution remain paramount, underscoring the urgency of diplomatic engagement and cooperation among stakeholders.