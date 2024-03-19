Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan expels Afghan Nationals from force amidst rising tensions and border security challenges

    Pakistan's expulsion of Afghan nationals amidst border tensions and security concerns raises alarm, highlighting the complex interplay between immigration policies, border security, and regional stability in South Asia.

    Pakistan expels Afghan Nationals from force amidst rising tensions and border security challenges avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    Pakistan's recent actions regarding Afghan nationals have stirred tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, shedding light on the complex border security and immigration policies in the region. The revelation that two officer-rank Afghan nationals serving in the Pakistani army were among those expelled from the country under its drive against illegal immigrants has added fuel to the fire.

    The developments come in the wake of heightened security concerns, with Pakistan witnessing a series of terror attacks attributed to groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group of the Afghan Taliban. The country has repeatedly urged the Afghan government to take decisive action against these militant outfits and their affiliates.

    Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments regarding the sensitive nature of the Pak-Afghan border and the ease of illegal infiltration have sparked discussions about the need for stringent border control measures. Asif's revelation that Afghan recruits were discharged from the Pakistani armed forces has added challenges posed by unauthorized cross-border movements and the potential security risks.

    The recent Pakistan Air Force raids targeting armed groups hiding in border regions have further escalated tensions, with conflicting reports emerging about casualties and collateral damage. These events highlight the delicate balance between national security imperatives and the humanitarian considerations that Pakistan and Afghanistan have been facing.

    The complexities of border management, terrorist threats, and immigration policies are the multifaceted challenges faced by both Pakistan and Afghanistan in their shared border dynamics in the Northern side.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained What does Hong Kong's new national security law say?

    Explained: What does Hong Kong's new national security law say?

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bios vanish from Royal Family website amid ongoing rift avv

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bios vanish from Royal Family website amid ongoing rift

    Viral Video: Taliban militants perform Pashtun dance along Afghanistan-Pakistan border amid tensions (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Taliban militants perform Pashtun dance along Afghanistan-Pakistan border amid tensions (WATCH)

    US Secretary Blinken raises alarm as entire Gaza population faces severe acute food insecurity crisis avv

    US Secretary Blinken raises alarm as entire Gaza population faces severe acute food insecurity crisis

    Explained: Kate Middleton drama including Timeline of events, latest sighting, and the intriguing conspiracy avv

    Explained: Kate Middleton drama including Timeline of events, latest sighting, and the intriguing conspiracy

    Recent Stories

    Football Turkish Super Lig: Violence erupts between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahce players (WATCH) osf

    Turkish Super Lig: Violence erupts between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahce players (WATCH)

    Explained What does Hong Kong's new national security law say?

    Explained: What does Hong Kong's new national security law say?

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bios vanish from Royal Family website amid ongoing rift avv

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bios vanish from Royal Family website amid ongoing rift

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Kannauj seat AJR

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Kannauj seat

    Supreme Court allows Sharad Pawar bloc to use 'man blowing turha' symbol for upcoming elections gcw

    SC allows Sharad Pawar bloc to use 'man blowing turha' symbol for upcoming elections

    Recent Videos

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon