Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan's new Army chief, Lt Gen Asim Munir, was ISI head during 2019 Pulwama terror attack

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that Lt Gen Munir was one of those military officers who orchestrated his ouster.

    Pakistan new Army chief, Lt Gen Asim Munir, was ISI head during 2019 Pulwama terror attack
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 7:12 PM IST

    Lt Gen Asim Munir has been named Pakistan's new Army chief, replacing the current Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Bajwa is scheduled to be superannuated on November 29, after completing his extended tenure of three years. Bajwa was given an extension in January 2019.

    Also Read: Indian Army Northern Commander's PoK remarks spook Pakistan

    Lt Gen Munir's appointment came after weeks of intense negotiations and speculation and came at a time when the country is trying to stabilise politically and -- more importantly -- economically. The Shehbaz Sharif government wanted to extend Bajwa's tenure again, but he declined the offer. Besides, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been chosen as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC). 

    Let's know more about Lt Gen Asim Munir

    In the past, Lt Gen Munir headed the Pakistani spy agency -- Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

    During his tenure, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019. In the attack, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the suicide attack.

    He was one of those military leaders who shaped Pakistan's response and security policies during the tension with India. His tenure was curtailed abruptly due to his difference with the then prime minister Imran Minister. t is said the officer doesn't have a no-nonsense attitude. 

    The Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief believes that Lt Gen Munir was one of those military officers who orchestrated his ouster. If he was not appointed as the Army chief, Lt Gen Munir would have retired on November 27.

    Lt Gen Munir has been a close associate of Gen Bajwa ever since he commanded the troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under the outgoing army chief. 

    Before being selected to lead the powerful Pakistani Army, Lt Gen Munir was serving as Quartermaster General at the General Headquarters and is known to be a key decision-maker in the power circles of the Pakistan military.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 7:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women vendors from Pakistan's Hindu community struggle to make ends meet in Karachi; check details AJR

    Women vendors from Pakistan's Hindu community struggle to make ends meet in Karachi; check details

    China daily COVID tally hits record high with 31454 cases highest since pandemic began report gcw

    China’s daily COVID tally hits record high with 31,454 cases: Report

    Foxconn admits 'technical error' after workers go on rampage largest iPhone factory in China turns warzone

    Largest iPhone factory in China turns warzone; Foxconn admits 'technical error' after workers go on rampage

    Asianet News 'Dialogues' with UNODC Programming Director Billy Batware

    Asianet News 'Dialogues': 'Influencers and celebrities can help turn the curve in war against drugs'

    Virginia Walmart shooting Multiple people fatally shot several injured in in Chesapeake gcw

    Virginia shooting: Several killed in mass shooting at Walmart store, gunman dead

    Recent Stories

    Skincare tips: 5 Ayurvedic masks you should try out this winter for glowing skin sur

    Skincare tips: 5 Ayurvedic masks you should try out this winter for glowing skin

    Uddhav Thackeray demands Governor Koshyari's resignation over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark, warns of Maha bandh - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray demands Governor Koshyari's resignation over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark, warns of Maha bandh

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs GHA, Portugal vs Ghana: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs GHA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    football poland vs Mexico fan smuggles alcohol into Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium in binoculars; Twitterati say 'Cheers' snt

    Mexico fan smuggles alcohol into Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium in binoculars; Twitterati say 'Cheers'

    All of PM Modi's appointments and decisions involve tearing of Constitution, Convention: Congress

    All of PM Modi’s appointments and decisions involve tearing of Constitution, Convention: Congress

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon