Pakistan's new Army chief, Lt Gen Asim Munir, was ISI head during 2019 Pulwama terror attack

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that Lt Gen Munir was one of those military officers who orchestrated his ouster.

Lt Gen Asim Munir has been named Pakistan's new Army chief, replacing the current Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Bajwa is scheduled to be superannuated on November 29, after completing his extended tenure of three years. Bajwa was given an extension in January 2019.

Also Read: Indian Army Northern Commander's PoK remarks spook Pakistan

Lt Gen Munir's appointment came after weeks of intense negotiations and speculation and came at a time when the country is trying to stabilise politically and -- more importantly -- economically. The Shehbaz Sharif government wanted to extend Bajwa's tenure again, but he declined the offer. Besides, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been chosen as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Let's know more about Lt Gen Asim Munir

In the past, Lt Gen Munir headed the Pakistani spy agency -- Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

During his tenure, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019. In the attack, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the suicide attack.

He was one of those military leaders who shaped Pakistan's response and security policies during the tension with India. His tenure was curtailed abruptly due to his difference with the then prime minister Imran Minister. t is said the officer doesn't have a no-nonsense attitude.

The Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief believes that Lt Gen Munir was one of those military officers who orchestrated his ouster. If he was not appointed as the Army chief, Lt Gen Munir would have retired on November 27.

Lt Gen Munir has been a close associate of Gen Bajwa ever since he commanded the troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under the outgoing army chief.

Before being selected to lead the powerful Pakistani Army, Lt Gen Munir was serving as Quartermaster General at the General Headquarters and is known to be a key decision-maker in the power circles of the Pakistan military.