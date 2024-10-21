Over 600 missions: Israeli Police arrests 7 Jewish suspects for spying for Iran, providing info on army bases

Israel Police have arrested seven Jewish suspects accused of espionage for Iran. The group, of Azeri origin, allegedly completed 600 missions, including gathering intelligence on military and infrastructure sites like Ramat David and Nevatim Airbases.

Israel Police have arrested seven Jewish suspects accused of espionage for Iran. The group, of Azeri origin, allegedly completed 600 missions, including gathering intelligence on military and infrastructure sites and identifying potential human targets for Iran. Prosecutors claim the suspects, motivated by financial gain, received payments through intermediaries in Turkey and Russia.

The group was allegedly directed by two Iranian intelligence agents, referred to as “Alkhan” and “Orkhan.”

According to The Jerusalem Post, notable sites involved in their alleged espionage included Ramat David Airbase, Nevatim Airbase, Glilot, and the Golani Brigade base where four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack last week.

The suspects "were given maps of strategic sites from their handlers, including of the Golani Brigade base," the State Attorney said.

The seven suspects, Jewish Israelis of Azeri origin from Haifa and Haifa’s bayside suburbs, some of whom are relatives and one of whom is an AWOL soldier, have been in custody for around 35 days. Two are minors, according to police.

Actions by the suspects "inflicted security damage on the state," according to Israeli assessments, a senior Israel Security Agency (ISA) said Monday.

Authorities have seized dozens of documents during the investigation, and charges are expected later this week.

