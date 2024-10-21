Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 600 missions: Israeli Police arrests 7 Jewish suspects for spying for Iran, providing info on army bases

    Israel Police have arrested seven Jewish suspects accused of espionage for Iran. The group, of Azeri origin, allegedly completed 600 missions, including gathering intelligence on military and infrastructure sites like Ramat David and Nevatim Airbases.

    Over 600 missions: Israeli Police arrests 7 Jewish suspects for spying for Iran, providing info on army bases shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 5:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Israel Police have arrested seven Jewish suspects accused of espionage for Iran. The group, of Azeri origin, allegedly completed 600 missions, including gathering intelligence on military and infrastructure sites and identifying potential human targets for Iran. Prosecutors claim the suspects, motivated by financial gain, received payments through intermediaries in Turkey and Russia.

    The group was allegedly directed by two Iranian intelligence agents, referred to as “Alkhan” and “Orkhan.”

    According to The Jerusalem Post, notable sites involved in their alleged espionage included Ramat David Airbase, Nevatim Airbase, Glilot, and the Golani Brigade base where four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack last week.

    Also read: 'Violates UN resolutions': Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats to its nuclear sites

    The suspects "were given maps of strategic sites from their handlers, including of the Golani Brigade base," the State Attorney said.

    The seven suspects, Jewish Israelis of Azeri origin from Haifa and Haifa’s bayside suburbs, some of whom are relatives and one of whom is an AWOL soldier, have been in custody for around 35 days. Two are minors, according to police.

    Actions by the suspects "inflicted security damage on the state," according to Israeli assessments, a senior Israel Security Agency (ISA) said Monday.

    Authorities have seized dozens of documents during the investigation, and charges are expected later this week.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Violates UN resolutions Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats to its nuclear sites snt

    'Violates UN resolutions': Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats to its nuclear sites

    Woman in China puts kids out of 23rd floor window to frustrate husband; SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Woman in China puts kids out of 23rd floor window to frustrate husband; SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

    HISTORICAL! 1947 Indian currency note used in Pakistan goes viral dmn

    HISTORICAL! 1947 Indian currency note used in Pakistan goes viral

    You are not our King f**k the colony': Angry Australian senator Lidia Thorpe blasts King Charles III WATCH snt

    'You are not our King, f**k the colony': Angry Australian senator Lidia Thorpe blasts King Charles III (WATCH)

    Trudeau destroyed Canada-India ties, Khalistani terrorists are their deep assets Envoy Sanjay Verma (WATCH) snt

    'Trudeau destroyed Canada-India ties, Khalistani terrorists are their deep assets': Envoy Sanjay Verma (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur RBA

    When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur

    Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful? AJR

    Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful?

    Mexican Mint: Tips to grow it at home dmn

    Mexican Mint: Tips to grow it at home

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look RTM

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look RTM

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon