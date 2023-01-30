Over 25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

The blast occurred at around 1:40 pm in the Police Lines area when a suicide bomber in the front row blew himself up during Zuhr (afternoon), said the security officials. Over 25 people were killed, and 120 others were injured in the powerful blast, said Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan.

A suicide blast ripped through a mosque during afternoon prayers on Monday, January 30, 2023, in Pakistan's Peshawar, a high-security zone. The blast killed at least 25 people and injured 120 others, most of them were police, security, and health officials.

Over 25 people were killed, and 120 others were injured in the powerful blast, said Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan. The majority of the injured were police officers, claimed the eyewitness.

As of now, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. They did, however, outlaw it. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, famously known as the Pakistan Taliban, has carried out several suicide attacks on security personnel.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Peshawar, Shazad Kaukab, whose office is close to the mosque, said that the blast occurred as he was about to enter the mosque to offer prayers. He said that he was fortunate to have survived the attack. The bomber passes through four layers of security to enter the heavily guarded mosque inside the police lines.

The official added that a portion of the mosque had collapsed, and several people were believed to be trapped beneath it. The injured are being taken to Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital, he continued.

According to hospital sources, 13 people were in critical condition. Following the Peshawar blast, security has been increased in other major cities, including Islamabad.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the mosque attack. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted, "My prayers and condolences go to the victims' families. To combat the growing threat of terrorism, we must improve our intelligence gathering and properly equip our police forces."

(With inputs from PTI)

