Pakistani passenger onboard Peshawar-Dubai creates ruckus mid-air, blacklisted | WATCH

The captain of the flight reportedly contacted the air traffic controller of Dubai and sought security. Upon landing at Dubai airport, the passenger was taken into custody by security officials. The incident took place on September 14.

A passenger, who was on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Peshawar-Dubai flight midair created a ruckus and was tied to his seat in accordance with the aviation law to prevent any further escalation in chaos.

The passenger onboard PIA's PK-283 flight indulged in a brawl with the flight crew after indulging in weird activities such as punching the seats and kicking the aircraft's window. The incident took place on September 14 and the video is now viral on social media.

The passenger damaged the aircraft's window by kicking it forcefully as if trying to break it. His shenanigans did not stop at this as he lay on the aircraft's floor with his face down afterwards.

According to reports, the passenger was frequently violent on the flight and later when in a bid to contain the situation the flight attendants intervened he attacked them as well.

The passenger grew violent with the flight attendants as when they tried to intervene, he attacked them.

For avoiding any escalation in the situation, the passenger was tied to his seat in accordance with aviation law, media outlet reported citing sources.

