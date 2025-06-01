Over 200 people have died and 500 are missing after severe floods hit Mokwa in Niger State. The government has ended rescue operations and started relief work. Damaged roads have worsened the region’s economic situation.

More than 200 people have died and 500 remain missing after deadly floods struck the Nigerian town of Mokwa in Niger State on Thursday.

The disaster followed intense rainfall that caused severe flooding, especially in the towns of Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa, reports the BBC. Local authorities say it is the worst flood the region has experienced in 60 years.

Musa Kimboku, the deputy chairman of Mokwa Local Government, told the BBC that the rescue efforts have now ended, as it is believed no more survivors will be found.

Bodies to be recovered to prevent disease

Mokwa's district head, Muhammadu Aliyu, said authorities will begin digging out buried corpses to prevent disease outbreaks in the flood-affected areas. Many local residents reported that they saw their homes and family members swept away in the floods.

Government and aid agencies respond

On Sunday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it had begun delivering relief materials to affected people. The agency also confirmed that roads and bridges had been damaged, disrupting local transport and hurting the economy.

The Nigerian Red Cross described the situation as one of “significant loss of life and widespread distress.”

Floods a regular danger in Nigeria

Floods often happen during Nigeria’s rainy season, which lasts from April to October. In 2024, heavy rains also caused deadly floods and displaced many people. In 2022, more than 600 people died and over 1.3 million were forced to leave their homes.