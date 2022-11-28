Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On BBC's reporter 'detained, assaulted' claim, China says, 'He didn't identify himself as a journalist'

    The BBC on Sunday claimed that their journalist was assaulted and detained while covering a protest in China's Shanghai. As per the report, cameraman Edward Lawrence was handcuffed and held for several hours before being released; the Chinese police also beat him during his detention. 

    On BBC's reporter 'detained, assaulted' claim, China says, 'He didn't identify himself as a journalist' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said that a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporter arrested at a protest in Shanghai over the weekend had not identified himself as a journalist, following the British broadcaster's claim that one of their employees had been arrested and beaten by police.

    "According to what we learned from relevant Shanghai authorities, he did not identify himself as a journalist and did not voluntarily present his press credentials," said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry. The overseas media should also "respect Chinese laws and regulations while in China," he adds.

    The statement came after the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), a news network, on Sunday claimed that their journalist was assaulted and detained while covering a protest in China's Shanghai. As per the report, cameraman Edward Lawrence was handcuffed and held for several hours before being released; the Chinese police also beat him during his detention. "The BBC is deeply concerned about the treatment of its journalist ED Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," a BBC representative said in a statement to Reuters.

    Furthermore, the spokesperson said, "Before being released, he was held for several hours. During his arrest, the police kicked and beat him. While he was working as a journalist."

    Presently, protests over strict Covid-19 restrictions can be found in many Chinese cities, including Shanghai. Protests erupted over the weekend in response to a deadly fire in Xinjiang, where virus controls were blamed for hampering rescue efforts.

    The BBC claims they were not given a believable justification for Lawrence's imprisonment or an apology. Other than the assertion made by the officials who later freed him that they arrested him for his safety in case he contracted COVID from the crowd, the Chinese authorities have not officially provided an explanation or an apology, according to the BBC.

    Also Read: China's Covid-29 cases hit record high as people hold anti-lockdown protests across country

    Also Read: China’s daily COVID tally hits record high with 31,454 cases: Report

    Also Read: Largest iPhone factory in China turns warzone; Foxconn admits 'technical error' after workers go on rampage

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery Country; causes major blackout - adt

    US: Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County; causes major blackout

    Chinas Covid 29 cases hit record high as people hold anti lockdown protests across country AJR

    China's Covid-29 cases hit record high as people hold anti-lockdown protests across country

    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks a 'shared pain' between India and Israel - adt

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks a 'shared pain' between India and Israel

    Vladimir Putin hand turns purple seen shaking during meet amid health rumours Report gcw

    Vladimir Putin's hand turns purple, seen shaking during meet amid health rumours: Report

    Pakistan new Army chief, Lt Gen Asim Munir, was ISI head during 2019 Pulwama terror attack

    Pakistan's new Army chief, Lt Gen Asim Munir, was ISI head during 2019 Pulwama terror attack

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp introduces 'Message Yourself' feature; know steps to use and more

    WhatsApp introduces 'Message Yourself' feature; know steps to use and more

    Nithya Menen on Breathe Into the Shadows Season 2 With good content comes great responsibility RBA

    Nithya Menen on Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2: “With good content comes great responsibility”

    Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty hits the gym after recovering from her leg injury- WATCH VIDEO RBA

    Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty hits the gym after recovering from her leg injury- WATCH VIDEO

    Kerala govt's 'dream' derails; Silverline high-speed rail project shelved

    Kerala govt's 'dream' derails; Silverline high-speed rail project shelved

    football Manchester United potential sale: David Beckham will come with a consortium - Rio Ferdinand-ayh

    Manchester United potential sale: 'David Beckham will come with a consortium' - Rio Ferdinand

    Recent Videos

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon