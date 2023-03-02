Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage home?

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer call the royal residence their U.K. home base. "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," the spokesperson said.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage home Here is what we know gcw
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, may signal further deterioration in relations with the royal family as plans are made for the crowning of his father, King Charles III.

    Before they resigned from their royal responsibilities and relocated to Southern California, the couple had planned to live in Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London. The day after Harry's incendiary book "Spare" was released, on January 11, according to The Sun newspaper, Charles began the eviction procedure.

    “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in statement.

    Disclosures Harry made in "Spare" exacerbated the divide between him and his family. His description of private talks with his father and his brother, Prince William, were included in the book. Harry and Meghan declared that Frogmore Cottage would serve as their home base when they returned to the United Kingdom.

    A spokesman revealed in September 2020 that the pair had given back the $3 million ($2.4 million) in British public funds used to renovate the house when they were employed as members of the royal family. According to the spokesperson, the funds "fully covered" the expense of the repair.

    The request for Harry and Meghan to vacate the cottage comes months before King Charles III's coronation in May, which the couple has not revealed whether they'll attend.

