Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to know

    Recently, the team applied the technique learned from the NASA FBCE experiments to the electric vehicle charging process. Using this new technology, dielectric -- non-electrically conducting -- liquid coolant is pumped through the charging cable, where it captures the heat generated by the current-carrying conductor.

    NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    A new NASA-funded technology for future space missions may charge an electric car in just five minutes on Earth, paving the way for increased adoption of such vehicles, the US space agency said.

    Researchers at Purdue University, US developed the Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE) to enable two-phase fluid flow and heat transfer experiments to be conducted in the long-duration microgravity environment on the International Space Station (ISS).

    Also read: Over 30 killed in Thailand day-care shooting; gunman then kills family, self: All you need to know

    The new "subcooled flow boiling" technique results in greatly improved heat transfer effectiveness compared to other approaches and could be used to control the temperatures of future systems in space.

    This technology can also have applications on Earth: It could make owning an electric car more appealing, the researchers said.

    Currently, charging times vary widely, from 20 minutes at a station alongside a roadway to hours using an at-home charging station.

    Lengthy charging times and charger location are both cited as major concerns of people who are considering electric vehicle ownership. Reducing the charging time for electric vehicles to five minutes -- an industry goal -- will require charging systems to provide current at 1,400 amperes.

    Also read: 'Have to show up, be my best': Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce

    Currently, advanced chargers only deliver currents up to 520 amperes, and most chargers available to consumers support currents of less than 150 amperes. However, charging systems providing 1,400 amperes will generate significantly more heat than current systems, and will require improved methods to control temperature.

    Recently, the team applied the technique learned from the NASA FBCE experiments to the electric vehicle charging process. Using this new technology, dielectric -- non-electrically conducting -- liquid coolant is pumped through the charging cable, where it captures the heat generated by the current-carrying conductor.

    Also read: California Sikh family kidnap case: All 4 found dead in Orchard, cops say

    Subcooled flow boiling allows the team to deliver 4.6 times the current of the fastest available electric vehicle chargers on the market today by removing up to 24.22 kilowatts of heat, the researchers said.

    The charging cable can provide 2,400 amperes, which is far beyond the 1,400 amperes required to reduce time required to charge an electric car to five minutes, they said.

    "Application of this new technology resulted in unprecedented reduction of the time required to charge a vehicle and may remove one of the key barriers to worldwide adoption of electric vehicles," the researchers added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for rights advocates in Ukraine Russia and Belarus gcw

    Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for rights advocates in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

    Thailand mass shooting Who was Panya Khamrab the ex cop who killed at least 34 people gcw

    Thailand mass shooting: Who was Panya Khamrab, the ex-cop who killed 34 people?

    French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature gcw

    French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case - adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case

    At least 28 dead in gun-knife attack at pre-school daycare centre in Thailand: Report AJR

    Over 30 killed in Thailand day-care shooting; gunman then kills family, self: All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    pro-wrestling WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT-ayh

    WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT

    Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched at Rs 1 45 lakh upto 165 km range 80kmph top speed other details gcw

    Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched at Rs 1.45 lakh; Upto 165 km range, 80kmph top speed, other details

    5 habits that can help improve your brain health sur

    5 habits that can help improve your brain health

    RIP Arun Bali Here is when and where Goodbye actor last rites will be performed drb

    RIP Arun Bali: Here’s when and where ‘Goodbye’ actor’s last rites will be performed

    Haryana Zila Parishad voting to begin on October 30, panchayat election on November 2 - adt

    Haryana: Zila Parishad voting to begin on October 30, panchayat election on November 2

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon