    NASA's BIG decision: How and when will Sunita Williams and crew return to earth?

    The Starliner mission, initially scheduled for eight days, has become prolonged due to issues with the spacecraft. This marks the first crewed flight of Boeing's Starliner, which launched on June 5, and NASA is now considering all viable options for a safe return.

    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 1:59 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are in a holding pattern as officials investigate critical anomalies detected in Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. With their eight-day mission on the International Space Station (ISS) extending into its second month, NASA faces a pressing decision on their return.

    The space agency is exploring whether to bring the astronauts back aboard Boeing's Starliner or transfer them to SpaceX's Dragon capsule. A final decision is expected by Saturday, with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and other key leaders set to review the situation during a press conference at 1 pm EDT (10:30 pm IST).

    NASA is also evaluating the possibility of enlisting the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for assistance, although no official confirmation has been made. The upcoming press conference will provide further details on the agency's plans and the status of the astronauts' return.

