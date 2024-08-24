Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Right to Disconnect: New law empowers Australian workers to ignore after-hours work communications

    This legislation, passed in February, relieves workers from the obligation to monitor, read, or respond to messages from their employers during off-hours. By adopting this law, Australia joins several European countries like France and Germany that have already granted employees the right to disengage from work-related communications.

    Starting Monday, Australian employees will officially gain the legal right to disconnect from work-related communications outside of their designated hours, under a newly implemented law designed to protect work-life balance.

    This legislation, passed in February, relieves workers from the obligation to monitor, read, or respond to messages from their employers during off-hours. By adopting this law, Australia joins several European countries like France and Germany that have already granted employees the right to disengage from work-related communications.

    While the law has been welcomed by employee advocacy groups, it faced criticism from employer associations during its passage through Parliament. Detractors argued that the legislation was rushed and contained significant flaws.

    However, the law does provide exceptions for certain situations where an employee's refusal to engage may be considered unreasonable. The appropriateness of off-hours communication will be evaluated based on factors such as the employee's role, the nature of the contact, and the method of communication.

    As the law comes into effect, attention will shift to how businesses will adapt to this new framework and manage the evolving expectations of their workforce.

