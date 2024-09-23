Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NASA alert! Two giant aeroplane-sized asteroids to pass Earth on September 24. Here's all you need to know

    According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, two giant asteroids are coming towards the Earth at breakneck speed and will make their closest approach on September 24, 2024. 

    NASA alert! Two giant aeroplane-sized asteroids to pass Earth on September 24. Here's all you need to know shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

     

    In a cosmic dance of the heavens, two large asteroids, each the size of a commercial airliner, are set to pass by Earth on September 24, 2024, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Although these space rocks will come relatively close, scientists assure there is no need for alarm. Instead, this event presents an extraordinary opportunity for astronomers to observe these celestial bodies from a safe distance.

    The first of these asteroids, 2020 GE, is the smaller of the duo, measuring around 26 feet in diameter—roughly the size of a city bus. This asteroid will pass just beyond the Moon’s orbit, at about 410,000 miles from Earth. “Although 2020 GE is passing closer than we typically see, it poses no threat to our planet,” NASA officials stated, confirming that this close encounter will be harmless. For those with specialized telescopes, this flyby offers a rare chance to witness such an event.

    The second, more recently discovered asteroid, 2024 RO11, is a colossal 120 feet in diameter, making it comparable in size to a large airplane. It will pass by Earth at a distance of 4.85 million miles, a distance too far for it to be visible to the naked eye but within reach of advanced observational tools. Though larger, it too poses no danger to Earth.

    As if this isn’t enough for space enthusiasts, another asteroid, 2024 RK7, will make its appearance on September 25. Slightly smaller at 100 feet across, this asteroid will also pass by safely, reinforcing NASA’s assurance that none of these objects pose a risk of collision with Earth.

    Also read: Apophis Asteroid threat: Will it hit earth? Is the world coming to an ending? Here's what we know

    Should we be worried?

    Not at all. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has continuously monitored these asteroids and confirmed that they will sail past Earth without any incident. "There's no risk of a collision," experts have reiterated. This is not an unprecedented occurrence, but rather a fascinating display of our dynamic solar system in action.

    The fascinating world of asteroids

    Asteroids are often referred to as the rocky relics of the solar system, remnants from the formation of our cosmic neighborhood some 4.6 billion years ago. Known as "minor planets," these objects range in size from small rocks to massive bodies stretching hundreds of miles across. The majority of asteroids orbit the Sun in a region known as the asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter.

    Despite their relatively small size compared to planets, asteroids are far from insignificant. If one were to collide with Earth, the impact could be catastrophic, which is why scientists keep a close eye on their trajectories. Moreover, these ancient space rocks offer valuable clues about the early solar system, making them prime targets for ongoing space missions.

    For now, though, the September flybys promise nothing but a safe and exciting spectacle for astronomers and space enthusiasts alike.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How Anura Kumara Dissanayake's election as Sri Lanka's first Leftist president will impact relations with India snt

    Explained: How Dissanayake's election as Sri Lanka's first Leftist president will impact relations with India

    Is Yahya Sinwar DEAD or ALIVE? Israel probes Hamas chief's sudden disappearance shk

    Is Yahya Sinwar DEAD or ALIVE? Israel probes Hamas chief's sudden disappearance

    Viral video PM Modi greets Hanumankind with 'Jai Hanuman', hugs Aditya Gadhvi at stage (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi greets Hanumankind with 'Jai Hanuman', hugs Aditya Gadhvi at stage (WATCH)

    'India's 5G market is larger than US...' PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in New York; See Top Quotes anr

    'India's 5G market is larger than US...' PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in New York; See Top Quotes

    In latest gaffe, Joe Biden says 'Modi from small country like ours, with small population'; gets trolled (WATCH) shk

    In latest gaffe, Joe Biden says 'Modi from small country like ours with small population'; gets trolled| WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Noida mall shooting: Drunken brawl leads to gunfire; three arrested AJR

    Noida mall shooting: Drunken brawl leads to gunfire; three arrested

    Tamil Nadu govt's free Pilgrimage from Rameswaram to Kashi; Check details anr

    Tamil Nadu govt's free Pilgrimage from Rameswaram to Kashi; Check details

    Belagavi Pro Hindu slogans raised during Eid Milad procession Muslim youth chant Allahu Akbar vkp

    Belagavi: Tensions erupt as pro-Hindu slogans raised during Eid Milad procession, Muslims chant ‘Allahu Akbar'

    Vettaiyan audio launch: Manju Warrier, Rajinikanth groove to 'Manasilaayo'; see viral video HERE dmn

    Vettaiyan audio launch: Manju Warrier, Rajinikanth groove to 'Manasilaayo'; see viral video HERE

    Shehnaaz Gill shares steamy photos; See her pics from latest photoshoot RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill shares steamy photos; See her pics from latest photoshoot

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon