Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Missing Titanic submarine: 2 Pakistanis, founder of OceanGate onboard; search intensifies

    Missing Titanic submarine: In a statement, the private company that operates the submarine, OceanGate Expeditions, said that it was "mobilizing all options" to rescue those on board. British billionaire Hamish Harding is among the passengers.

    Missing Titanic submarine: 2 Pakistanis, founder of OceanGate onboard; search intensifies AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    In a recent development, two Pakistanis, Shehzada Dawood and his son Suleman, were said to be onboard the five-person expedition submarine that went missing more than a day earlier off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

    The family members released a statement that read, "We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety."

    Panchayat polls: SC dismisses Calcutta High Court's plea challenge regarding deployment of central forces

    It is reportedly said that Dawood is a trustee of the SETI Institute, a non-profit based on California. Reports have emerged that Stockton Rush, the CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions – the company that organised the mission to the wreck of the Titanic – was on board the craft.

    73-year-old Frenchman Paul-Henry Nargeolet was also reportedly on the submarine.

    Meanwhile, the United States and Canadian ships and planes on Monday searched for a submarine that went missing more than a day earlier off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

    Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crores to his alma mater IIT Bombay

    The United States Coast Guard said there was one pilot and four passengers on board and that the vessel had the capacity to be submerged for 96 hours, but it was unclear whether it was still underwater or had surfaced and was unable to communicate.

    It is reportedly said that the US and Canadian ships and planes have swarmed the area about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, some dropping sonar buoys that can monitor to a depth of 13,000 feet (3,962 meters), US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters.

    In a statement, the private company that operates the submarine, OceanGate Expeditions, said that it was "mobilizing all options" to rescue those on board. British billionaire Hamish Harding is among the passengers.

    Earlier, the US Coast Guard took to Twitter and said that a boat on the surface - the Polar Prince - lost contact with the submarine, called the Titan, about one hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the site of the Titanic's wreckage on Sunday morning.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cramped capsule, PlayStation controller & more: Inside submersible that vanished on Titanic expedition - WATCH snt

    Cramped capsule, PlayStation controller & more: Inside submersible that vanished on Titanic expedition - WATCH

    PM Modi's US Visit: Prime Minister to meet over 24 'thought leaders'

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Elon Musk to Jeff Smith... Prime Minister to meet over 24 'thought leaders'

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Opportunity to enrich depth of ties...' Prime Minister emplanes for State visit

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Opportunity to enrich depth of ties...' Prime Minister emplanes for State visit (WATCH)

    WATCH The Titanic survey expedition that turned into a nightmare for tourists in Atlantic Ocean snt

    WATCH: The Titanic survey expedition that turned into a nightmare for tourists in Atlantic Ocean

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Watch 6 Classic prices leaked ahead of Unpacked event gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic prices leaked ahead of Unpacked event

    Yoga Day 2023: Correct way of doing Surya Namaskar

    Yoga Day 2023: How to do Surya Namaskar?

    Cramped capsule, PlayStation controller & more: Inside submersible that vanished on Titanic expedition - WATCH snt

    Cramped capsule, PlayStation controller & more: Inside submersible that vanished on Titanic expedition - WATCH

    Panchayat polls: SC dismisses Calcutta High Court's plea challenge regarding deployment of central forces AJR

    Panchayat polls: SC dismisses Calcutta High Court's plea challenge regarding deployment of central forces

    Not qualification but membership in students' wing required for admission: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan slams Kerala govt anr

    Not qualification but membership in students' wing required for admission: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon