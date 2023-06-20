Missing Titanic submarine: 2 Pakistanis, founder of OceanGate onboard; search intensifies

Missing Titanic submarine: In a statement, the private company that operates the submarine, OceanGate Expeditions, said that it was "mobilizing all options" to rescue those on board. British billionaire Hamish Harding is among the passengers.

In a recent development, two Pakistanis, Shehzada Dawood and his son Suleman, were said to be onboard the five-person expedition submarine that went missing more than a day earlier off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

The family members released a statement that read, "We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety."

Panchayat polls: SC dismisses Calcutta High Court's plea challenge regarding deployment of central forces

It is reportedly said that Dawood is a trustee of the SETI Institute, a non-profit based on California. Reports have emerged that Stockton Rush, the CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions – the company that organised the mission to the wreck of the Titanic – was on board the craft.

73-year-old Frenchman Paul-Henry Nargeolet was also reportedly on the submarine.

Meanwhile, the United States and Canadian ships and planes on Monday searched for a submarine that went missing more than a day earlier off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crores to his alma mater IIT Bombay

The United States Coast Guard said there was one pilot and four passengers on board and that the vessel had the capacity to be submerged for 96 hours, but it was unclear whether it was still underwater or had surfaced and was unable to communicate.

It is reportedly said that the US and Canadian ships and planes have swarmed the area about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, some dropping sonar buoys that can monitor to a depth of 13,000 feet (3,962 meters), US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters.

In a statement, the private company that operates the submarine, OceanGate Expeditions, said that it was "mobilizing all options" to rescue those on board. British billionaire Hamish Harding is among the passengers.

Earlier, the US Coast Guard took to Twitter and said that a boat on the surface - the Polar Prince - lost contact with the submarine, called the Titan, about one hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the site of the Titanic's wreckage on Sunday morning.