    Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crores to his alma mater IIT Bombay

    The release noted that the donation will be instrumental in fostering world-class infrastructure, stimulating research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay.

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Tuesday (June 20) said that he donated Rs 315 crores to IIT Bombay. According to the release, this substantial contribution builds upon his previous grants of Rs 85 Crores to the Institute, bringing the cumulative value of his support to Rs 400 Crores.

    "IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow," Nandan Nilekani said.

    It is reportedly said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed today in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

    In the rank of a Cabinet Minister from 2009 - 2014, Nandan Nilekani was the Founding Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). He has co-founded and is the Chairman of EkStep Foundation, a not-for-profit effort to create a learner-centric, technology-based platform to improve basic literacy and numeracy for millions of children.

    In January 2023, he was appointed co-chair of the "G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development".

