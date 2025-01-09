'But the good news is...': Joe Biden's awkward announcement at Los Angeles wildfire briefing sparks row| WATCH

Outgoing US President Joe Biden apparently had an awkward moment as he announced a "good news" during a press briefing on the out-of-control wildfires raging across Southern California that have so far killed five people, forced tens of thousands to leave their homes and left a trail of devastation.

While briefing the media on the deadly wildfires devastating the Pacific Palisades region, Biden said, "But the good news is, I’m a great-grandfather as of today." The announcement came amid the smoke and destruction of wildfires that have killed at least five people, left dozens homeless, and destroyed over 1,000 buildings, including entire neighborhoods in Malibu.

"I’ll remember this day for a lot of reasons," Biden (82) said, speaking at a Santa Monica fire station, before quickly sidestepping questions about the catastrophe and focusing instead on his family.

"Only one piece of good news: my son lives out here and his wife. They got a notification yesterday that their home was probably burned to the ground. Today, it appears that it’s still standing, they’re not sure."

The President's announcement referred to the birth of his granddaughter Naomi's child, which took place earlier in the day at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Biden initially stated that Naomi, 31, had delivered a "10-pound baby girl" but quickly corrected himself to say, "baby boy."

Biden’s joy over the new family member was evident, though the gravity of the moment was not lost on the public.

Smoke filled the air, with emergency responders working tirelessly as wildfires consumed vast swaths of land. The juxtaposition of the birth announcement and the ongoing disaster painted an image of the delicate balance between personal joy and national calamity.

The outgoing President's announcement, which would otherwise be a cause of celebration, was not received well by social media users, with manu questioning the timing amid a crisis.

A user wrote, "Joe Biden just used the Los Angeles Fire press conference to announce he’s a great-grandfather WTF? This man is an absolute disgrace."

Another user commented, "As California is literally burning down, tone deaf POS Biden uses the wildfire briefing to announce that as of today, he's a great-grandfather. Who cares?? Disgusting."

A third user wrote, "Biden uses a California wildfire briefing to announce he's a great-grandfather — making it all about himself, as usual. Disgraceful."

A fourth comment read, "The absolute state of the Biden and Newsom administrations. Colossal failures with dumbfounded looks on their faces."

As wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles and neighbouring counties, the economic toll is expected to surpass $50 billion, with further losses anticipated. The blazes, which have already destroyed large swaths of property, including some of the most valuable real estate in the United States, are also expected to lead to significant long-term economic disruption.

The fires have claimed at least five lives and left hundreds of thousands displaced. As of today, over 137,000 people have been forced to evacuate due to the flames that have spread across at least seven different fires, including the Palisades and Eaton blazes, which have collectively scorched nearly 27,000 acres since igniting on Tuesday.

