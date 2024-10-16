Maldives announces removal of 228 government appointees in major cost-cutting reform

In a decisive move aimed at curbing government spending, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has announced the removal of 228 political appointees across various ministries.

In a decisive move aimed at curbing government spending, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has announced the removal of 228 political appointees across various ministries. This bold decision forms a critical pillar of his administration's sweeping Economic Reform Agenda, targeting the nation’s mounting fiscal and external challenges.

On Tuesday, President Muizzu took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the latest cost-cutting initiative. He stated, "As part of the Economic Reform Agenda, I have today instructed to remove 228 political appointees from various government ministries within the next 15 days. This includes 7 State Ministers, 43 Deputy Ministers, 109 Senior Political Directors, and 69 Political Directors. It will save Rf 5.714 million per month from the government budget."

The President's Office provided further clarification, underscoring the necessity of this measure to streamline government operations. "This significant reduction in political appointments aligns with the President’s broader efforts to ensure more efficient use of public funds," read the official statement.

The Maldives’ budget for 2024 stands at MVR 49.5 billion, and President Muizzu’s administration has been adamant about implementing reforms designed to strengthen the nation's economic foundations and curb debt in the medium term.

Since assuming office, Muizzu has spearheaded numerous initiatives to foster economic growth and stability. Earlier this year, he announced plans to establish a development bank in the Maldives and review economic policies to stimulate progress.

During the India-Maldives Business Forum held in Bengaluru on October 9, Muizzu emphasized India’s leadership in technology and innovation, advocating for stronger bilateral ties to propel the Maldives' digital transformation. "The Maldives offers an ideal environment for Indian investment, and their expertise can help us foster a sustainable future while supporting global climate action," Muizzu said, highlighting key initiatives such as the integration of digital financial services and the RuPay card launch.

Encouraging Indian investors to seize opportunities in sectors like renewable energy and sustainable tourism, Muizzu pointed to the Maldives' investor-friendly climate and shared cultural ties with India as key strengths. His five-day state visit to India marked the second time this year that Muizzu has visited the neighboring giant, following his attendance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in June.

