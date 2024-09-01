Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaysia ends search for Indian woman who fell into sinkhole due to 'extremely challenging' conditions

    The search for G. Vijaya Lakshmi, a 48-year-old Indian woman who fell into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 23, has been called off after 9 days due to "extremely challenging" conditions. 

    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    The search for an Indian woman in Malaysia came to an abrupt halt on Saturday, nine days after she fell into a sinkhole, as authorities deemed the search conditions "extremely challenging." G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into a sinkhole that formed on Jalan Masjid in the Malaysian capital on August 23. She has not been found since the incident.

    After nine days of ongoing operations, Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa announced that a decision has been made, following an in-depth review of expert opinions and technical guidance, as reported by The Malay Mail on Saturday.

    “After nine days of search and rescue and consideration from the Cabinet as well as experts including the police, the search team, geologists and more, we've decided to halt the search efforts today," she told reporters at the location of the sinkhole.

    "Although an obstruction was detected during the search, its identity could not be confirmed," Dr. Zaliha said.

    “At this point, we also have to consider the safety of the SAR personnel involved as conditions for the SAR were extremely challenging,” she was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

    Dr. Zaliha expressed concern that the appearance of another sinkhole in the area could pose additional risks to the safety of the search personnel.
    “Apart from that, we need to resume normal activities here and ensure the safety of the people using these streets.”

    “DBKL will handle the recovery and reconstruction in the affected areas, which will include cordoning off the entrance from Mydin to ensure public safety,” she explained.

    Dr. Zaliha stated that she had discussed the situation with the Indian Ambassador to Malaysia, who thanked her for the efforts to find the missing individual.

    The ambassador also showed understanding regarding the decision to halt the active search. Additionally, Dr. Zaliha ensured that the victim's family was informed of the decision and their visas were extended for another week to provide them with necessary support.

    Gaza war: Israel announces bodies of 6 hostages abducted in Hamas' Oct 7 massacre recovered in Rafah tunnel

    Russia's Mi-8T helicopter goes missing: Football union director, wife among 22 onboard, search ops underway

    Russian helicopter with 22 on board goes missing in Kamchatka region, search underway

    47 Indians rescued from cyber-scam centres in Laos' Golden Triangle SEZ, total victims freed reaches 635

    Man storms press area at Donald Trump rally in Johnstown, subdued with taser amid security concerns (WATCH)

    Gold rates on September 02, 2024: Check 22K, 24K price in your city

    Gaza war: Israel announces bodies of 6 hostages abducted in Hamas' Oct 7 massacre recovered in Rafah tunnel

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Sept 1: Check city-wise rates

    Virat-Anushka to Ranveer-Deepika: Why are celebs choosing to give birth abroad

    Kerala: Toll rates increased at Thrissur's Paliyekkara for all vehicle types; Check revised rates here

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

