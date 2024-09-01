Malaysia ends search for Indian woman who fell into sinkhole due to 'extremely challenging' conditions

The search for G. Vijaya Lakshmi, a 48-year-old Indian woman who fell into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 23, has been called off after 9 days due to "extremely challenging" conditions.

The search for an Indian woman in Malaysia came to an abrupt halt on Saturday, nine days after she fell into a sinkhole, as authorities deemed the search conditions "extremely challenging." G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into a sinkhole that formed on Jalan Masjid in the Malaysian capital on August 23. She has not been found since the incident.

After nine days of ongoing operations, Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa announced that a decision has been made, following an in-depth review of expert opinions and technical guidance, as reported by The Malay Mail on Saturday.

“After nine days of search and rescue and consideration from the Cabinet as well as experts including the police, the search team, geologists and more, we've decided to halt the search efforts today," she told reporters at the location of the sinkhole.

"Although an obstruction was detected during the search, its identity could not be confirmed," Dr. Zaliha said.

“At this point, we also have to consider the safety of the SAR personnel involved as conditions for the SAR were extremely challenging,” she was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

Dr. Zaliha expressed concern that the appearance of another sinkhole in the area could pose additional risks to the safety of the search personnel.

“Apart from that, we need to resume normal activities here and ensure the safety of the people using these streets.”

“DBKL will handle the recovery and reconstruction in the affected areas, which will include cordoning off the entrance from Mydin to ensure public safety,” she explained.

Dr. Zaliha stated that she had discussed the situation with the Indian Ambassador to Malaysia, who thanked her for the efforts to find the missing individual.

The ambassador also showed understanding regarding the decision to halt the active search. Additionally, Dr. Zaliha ensured that the victim's family was informed of the decision and their visas were extended for another week to provide them with necessary support.

