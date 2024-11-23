Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation

The family of Muhammed Ali, a Malayali man fatally stabbed by his Tamil Nadu native roommate in Saudi Arabia, has received 4 lakh riyals as compensation. The incident occurred in January 2023 in Jubail after Muhammed Ali, returning from his night shift, was attacked while resting.

Riyadh: The family of a Malayali man who was fatally stabbed by a co-worker while sleeping at his residence in Saudi Arabia has received compensation of 4 lakh riyals. The incident occurred in January 2023 in Jubail, Eastern Province. The family of Muhammed Ali, son of Alavi from Poruthiyil House, Kattuppara, Cherukara, Malappuram, has been awarded nearly Rs 1 crore as compensation.

After finishing his night shift, Muhammed Ali returned to his residence and was resting when he was stabbed by his roommate, Mahesh, a native of Tamil Nadu. The company immediately informed the police and called for an ambulance, but despite being rushed to the hospital, Muhammed Ali could not be saved.

Mahesh was later found attempting suicide by slitting his own throat and was admitted to the hospital. It is reported that he was experiencing symptoms of depression. During police questioning, Mahesh admitted that he tried to take his own life out of guilt over committing the murder. Muhammed Ali's body was laid to rest in Jubail.

Mahesh, a machinist from Chennai, was sharing a room with Muhammed Ali and another individual. At the time of the incident, the third roommate was away on duty. The tragic event deeply shocked both their camp and the Malayali community in Jubail. Currently, Mahesh is in jail.

The power of attorney for the burial of Muhammed Ali’s body was granted to Usman Ottummal, who was the then-president of the KMCC Jubail Central Committee. Knowing that the family of the deceased could receive insurance benefits through the company in the event of a death while on duty, Usman actively coordinated with the Indian Embassy and the company.

Meanwhile, the compensation insurance amount was credited to the account of the company where Muhammed Ali had worked. The company officials contacted Usman Ottummal to share this comforting news with the family. The amount has already been transferred to the Indian Embassy’s account and will soon be deposited into Muhammed Ali’s family’s bank account. Muhammed Ali was employed at a chemical company in Jubail. He is survived by his wife, Tahira, and their four daughters.

