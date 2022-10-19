Majority of Tory members believe Liz Truss should resign, reveals latest poll

The majority of Conservative Party members believe Liz Truss should resign, according to a new poll. When asked who should replace her, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the most popular choice with a third (32 per cent) opting for him while a quarter (23 per cent) plumped for Rishi Sunak.

The YouGov analysis said that with the ongoing political chaos at Westminster dominating headlines, a new YouGov Political Research snap poll of Conservative party members finds significant buyer’s remorse among the party membership surrounding the decision to elect Liz Truss leader.

Additionally, according to YouGov, following a string of U-turns, Truss should step down as party leader and prime minister, according to 55% of members, while only 38% disagree.

The partygate scandal-plagued former prime minister Boris Johnson is still the most popular candidate to take the helm at 10 Downing Street. He is favoured by 63% of voters as a worthy replacement, with 32% ranking him as their first option, followed by Sunak at 23%.

YouGov highlighted in its examination of the data that "Liz Truss succumb to such pressure and leave." It further said Tory members would most like to see Boris Johnson brought back to replace her.

Up to 83% of Conservative members, including 72% of those who supported Truss in the leadership contest that resulted in her victory less than a month ago, believe she is doing a poor job as prime minister. 15% of people believe she is doing well.

This comes after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss issued an apology for the contentious mini-budget that devalued the nation's currency and said she just intended to reduce tax burdens but went too far and too quickly.

"I do want to take ownership of my actions and express regret for the errors that were done. I intended to do something to address the problem of high taxes by helping people with their energy costs, but we went too far and too quickly," Truss told media.

