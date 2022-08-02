Top Pakistan Army general, 5 others killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan

According to Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, the propaganda arm of Pakistan's armed forces, all six officers and troops, including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, passed away. According to preliminary inquiries, he claimed that inclement weather was to blame for the tragedy.

A senior general in the Pakistani army along with five other senior military personnel were killed after their helicopter crashed during a flood rescue mission, the army said on Tuesday. The six people on board included Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, the Commander of the XII Corps, who was in charge of the flood relief efforts in the province of Balochistan.

The wreckage of unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operations was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. According to Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, the propaganda arm of Pakistan's armed forces, all six officers and troops, including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, passed away. According to preliminary inquiries, he claimed that inclement weather was to blame for the tragedy.

On Monday, the Pakistan Army Aviation chopper lost touch with ATC while doing flood relief operations in Lasbela, Baluchistan. General Sarfraz was, incidentally, one of the candidates Imran Khan, the former prime minister, spoke with for the position of director general Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to the Express Tribune newspaper. He formerly worked as Pakistan's defence attaché in the US.

The co-pilot Major Talha, Director-General of Coast Guards Brigadier Amjad, Engineer Brigadier Khalid, and Chief Naik Mudassir were also on board along with Major Syed, the pilot. According to authorities, the helicopter left Uthal at 5:10 p.m. on Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Karachi at 6:05 p.m. but lost communication with the air traffic controller.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the head of the Pakistani Army, spoke with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the phone on Tuesday and briefed him on the most recent events. Balochistan has been devastated by flash floods and heavy rains, which have killed 478 people. Relief initiatives are now being offered to the displaced in the province by the Pakistan Army and civic authorities.

(With PTI inputs)