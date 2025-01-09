Los Angeles wildfires kills 5, 130,000 people under evacuation, 28,000 acres land scorched: All we know so far

A-list actors, musicians and other celebrities were among the tens of thousands of people affected by terrifying wildfires in Los Angeles that has so far killed at least five people.

Los Angeles wildfires kills 5, 130,000 people under evacuation, 28,000 acres land scorched: All we know so far shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 2:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

A-list actors, musicians and other celebrities were among the tens of thousands of people affected by terrifying wildfires in Los Angeles that has so far killed at least five people. Over 70,000 people were evacuated from Los Angeles and the Greater Los Angeles areas of California in the last 24 hours due to four to five major fires that remain uncontained as the wind speed is very high in Palisades, Eaton and Hurst areas. 

According to BBC news reports, there are at least five fires raging in the Los Angeles area and nearby regions.

- Palisades: The first fire to erupt on Tuesday and the biggest fire in the region. It has scorched a sizable part of land, covering more than 17,200 acres, including Pacific Palisades

- Eaton: It has struck the northern part of Los Angeles, blazing through cities such as Altadena. It's the second biggest fire in the area, burning around 10,600 acres

- Hurst: Located just north of San Fernando, it began burning on Tuesday night and has grown to 855 acres

- Lidia: It broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the mountainous Acton area north of Los Angeles and grew to cover almost 350 acres. Authorities say it has been 40% contained

- Sunset: It broke out Wednesday evening in Hollywood Hills, growing to about 20 acres in less than an hour. It now covers around 43 acres

The Woodley and Olivas fires have now been contained, according to local fire authorities.

Also read: 'Gavin Newsom should resign': Trump demands as California wildfires rage on; Elon Musk agrees 100%

Hurricane-force winds whipped up fireballs that leapt from house to house in the upmarket Pacific Palisades area, incinerating a swathe of California's most desirable real estate favoured by Hollywood celebrities. Gusty winds pushed the flames, pushing embers hundreds of meters and sparking new spot fires faster than firefighters could quell them.

More than 1,000 buildings have burned in fires that have broken out around America's second-biggest city, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes. The situation remains tense in the areas, with a blanket of smoke covering the skies.  

