Los Angeles Wildfires: Brave firefighter saves American flag from burning in heroic rescue (WATCH)

A Los Angeles firefighter heroically saved an American flag from the flames during the raging California wildfires. As wildfires spread across Los Angeles, threatening landmarks and structures, evacuation orders were issued, with over 3 million people without power. Multiple fires continue to devastate the region.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

In a heroic moment amid the raging California wildfires, a Los Angeles firefighter bravely scaled a flagpole to rescue an American flag. The firefighter, displaying immense courage, climbed the pole to remove the flag and protect it from being engulfed in the flames during the destructive wildfires along Southern California's coast. 

The dramatic act of saving the flag comes as the state faces multiple wildfires that have already claimed lives and threatened homes, landmarks, and wildlife across the region.


'But the good news is...': Joe Biden's awkward announcement at Los Angeles wildfire briefing sparks row| WATCH

California Wildfires

As the wildfire season intensifies, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has named a new brush fire in the Hollywood Hills the "Sunset Fire." The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon and quickly spread across 50 acres. The Sunset Fire is currently threatening several famous Los Angeles landmarks, including the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The flames are burning perilously close to key tourist attractions like Grauman's Chinese Theatre and Madame Tussauds, creating panic among locals and visitors.

Evacuations have been issued across a significant part of Hollywood, with an evacuation order covering an area from Hollywood Boulevard to the south, Mulholland Drive to the north, and the 101 Freeway to the east. This includes iconic venues like the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars.

The fire is just one of several blazes currently ravaging Los Angeles County. Seven major wildfires are burning, including the Pacific Palisades and Sylmar neighborhoods, and another near the City of Pasadena. The Eaton Fire, in particular, has claimed at least five lives and remains at 0% containment, while the Palisades Fire is also burning uncontrollably.

Los Angeles wildfires: Economic loss estimated at $52-57 billion; job loss, high medical costs expected

Evacuations

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of residents across the Los Angeles area as wildfires continue to threaten more than 28,000 structures. The danger is exacerbated by the Santa Ana winds, which are pushing the fires toward populated areas. By Wednesday afternoon, more than 3 million people in Los Angeles County were without power, according to Southern California Edison. The situation remains critical, and officials warn that the worst may still be ahead.

As fire crews battle the flames, authorities are urging people to avoid the affected areas. The Pan Pacific Recreation Center, located at 7600 Beverly Blvd., is serving as a shelter for evacuees. Firefighters are continuing their efforts to contain the wildfires, which are spreading rapidly through the Hollywood Hills and surrounding areas. With strong winds and high temperatures, the threat of new fires is a constant concern for officials. 

