LEAKED! Classified US intelligence documents reveal Israel's plans for strike on Iran; 'top secret' goes viral

In a development that has raised serious concerns within the US government, intelligence officials are investigating a leak of highly classified documents detailing Israel's preparations for a potential military response against Iran. The leak, described as “deeply concerning” by a US official, were posted online to Telegram and first reported by CNN and Axios.

The documents, which are dated October 15 and 16, began circulating online on Friday after being posted on the social media platform Telegram by an account identified as “Middle East Spectator.” Marked as top secret, these documents contain sensitive information intended only for the US and its "Five Eyes" allies—Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Among the leaked materials is a document compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency that outlines Israel's logistics involving the movement of munitions in preparation for a strike against Iran. Another document, sourced from the National Security Agency, details Israeli air force exercises involving air-to-surface missiles, which are also believed to be related to plans for a potential strike on Iran.

As investigations commence, US officials are examining who had access to these highly classified documents. Any such leak automatically triggers an inquiry by the FBI, in conjunction with the Pentagon and other intelligence agencies. The FBI has declined to comment on the matter, but the agency's involvement underscores the seriousness of the situation.

This leak occurs against a backdrop of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, following Iran's missile attacks on October 1. Israel has been reportedly preparing to retaliate, and the release of these documents is likely to infuriate Israeli officials who rely on discretion regarding military strategies. One of the leaked documents also makes a contentious assertion that Israel possesses nuclear weapons—an assertion Israel has historically neither confirmed nor denied. However, the document indicates that US intelligence has not observed any intentions from Israel to utilize such weapons against Iran.

Mick Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East and a retired CIA officer, commented on the gravity of the situation, stating, “If it is true that Israeli tactical plans to respond to Iran’s attack on October 1 have been leaked, it is a serious breach.” He further noted that trust is crucial in US-Israeli relations, and a breach of this nature could complicate future coordination between the two nations.

Concerns about the potential implications of this leak extend beyond the immediate contents of the documents. A US official indicated that while the two leaked documents are serious, the worry is that there may be more information in circulation. The origins of the leak remain unclear, with investigations focusing on whether the documents were hacked or deliberately leaked.

This incident recalls a major leak of US intelligence that occurred last year, which significantly strained relationships with allies such as South Korea and Ukraine. In that case, a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman was found to have posted classified information on the social media platform Discord.

