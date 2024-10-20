Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yahya Sinwar eliminated: Israel releases video of Hamas leader in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 massacre (WATCH)

    The Israeli military has released footage showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar preparing for an extended stay in an underground tunnel hours before the militant group's surprise attack on October 7, 2023.

    Yahya Sinwar eliminated: Israel releases video of Hamas leader in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 massacre (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 8:18 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 8:18 AM IST

    The Israeli military has released footage showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar preparing for an extended stay in an underground tunnel hours before the militant group's surprise attack on October 7, 2023. Sinwar, who had been the top figure for Hamas in the Gaza Strip, is accused of orchestrating the attack that triggered the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The military announced that Sinwar was killed earlier this week by Israeli forces in a targeted operation.

    The footage, unveiled on Saturday by the Israeli army, captures Sinwar, his wife, and children moving into an underground bunker beneath their family home in Gaza on the night of October 6. According to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, the family appeared to be settling in for a prolonged stay. “You can see how Sinwar and his family members escape to an underground compound under their house on the night of October 6, just hours before the brutal massacre,” Hagari said in a televised briefing.

    The video shows Sinwar and his son repeatedly going up and down a tunnel, equipping themselves with essentials for the stay, including food, water, pillows, a plasma screen, and mattresses. This footage paints a vivid picture of Sinwar's foresight and readiness for an extended period underground as Hamas launched its assault the following day.

    The Israeli military had earlier shared drone footage of Sinwar in his final moments. Sinwar, who had not been seen publicly since the war began, was reportedly found by Israeli forces in Rafah, a southern Gaza city, during a fierce firefight. The drone footage shows an apparently injured Sinwar throwing an object at the drone as Israeli forces cornered him in a destroyed building. Footage of an Israeli tank firing at the building where Sinwar was believed to be hiding was also made public.

    According to a report by The New York Times, an Israeli autopsy determined that Sinwar died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death marked the culmination of an intense manhunt by Israeli forces, who had identified him as a key architect of Hamas's military strategy.

    Yahya Sinwar had taken over leadership in Gaza following the death of Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed earlier in the war. Sinwar had a history of military and political involvement with Hamas and was widely considered to be one of the movement’s most powerful figures. His death is seen as a significant blow to Hamas, which continues to fight a brutal conflict with Israel.

    The footage release comes as Israel intensifies its military campaign against Hamas, focusing on dismantling the group's leadership and infrastructure in Gaza. Sinwar’s death represents a major victory for Israel in its broader strategy of targeting high-ranking Hamas figures responsible for the October 7 attacks that led to the war.

