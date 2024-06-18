Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Retired Pak Army Brigadier Ameer Hamza shot dead by unknown gunmen in Jhelum; wife, daughter injured: Reports

    Retired Pakistan Army Brigadier Ameer Hamza was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen at the Lilla interchange in Pakistan Punjab's Jhelum area, according to reports. 

    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    Retired Pakistan Army Brigadier Ameer Hamza was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen at the Lilla interchange in Pakistan Punjab's Jhelum area, according to reports. The attack, which reportedly occurred while Brigadier Hamza was traveling with his wife and daughter, also left both women injured.

    According to reports, the assailants opened fire without any apparent motive or demand for belongings, suggesting a targeted and deliberate attack.

    Authorities have reportedly initiated an investigation into what they have termed a "blind murder case". The First Information Report (FIR) filed by police notably excludes clauses related to terrorism.

    "We are investigating it as a ‘blind murder case’. The FIR registered does not have clauses of terrorism in it," the police was quoted as saying.

    According to reports, Former DG Emergency Services Academy 1122, Brigadier Ameer Hamza (Retd), was allegedly one of the key conspirators of the 2018 attack on Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir carried out by suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.

    Five Indian Army men, including two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and a father of a soldier were killed in the attack that took place on February 10, 2018. Ten people, including six women and children, were injured in the attack.

