Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

As per the Kuwaiti laws, the expats cannot organise sit-ins or demonstrations in the country. Deportation will ensure that they are not allowed to enter the country in the future.

Days after some expatriates participated in protests against expelled BJP leaders for their remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the Kuwait administration has adopted a strong stance and initiated the process of deporting those individuals.

The administration has asked its agencies to arrest all those who had participated in the Fahaheel protest on June 10. Sources in the Kuwaiti administration said that they will be deported from here as their actions were in violation of its laws and regulation.

"All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations," the government said in a statement.

Protests and demonstrations were reported from parts of India and abroad after BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad a few days back. Following the backlash, the BJP expelled the two leaders from the party's membership.

In response to concerns expressed by Kuwait over inflammatory remarks being made against minorities in India, Indian Ambassador Sibi George met the country's Foreign Office and assured them that strong action had already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks.

A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect. 'Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments,' the statement said.

