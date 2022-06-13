Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    As per the Kuwaiti laws, the expats cannot organise sit-ins or demonstrations in the country. Deportation will ensure that they are not allowed to enter the country in the future.

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kuwait City, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Days after some expatriates participated in protests against expelled BJP leaders for their remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the Kuwait administration has adopted a strong stance and initiated the process of deporting those individuals. 

    The administration has asked its agencies to arrest all those who had participated in the Fahaheel protest on June 10. Sources in the Kuwaiti administration said that they will be deported from here as their actions were in violation of its laws and regulation. 

    Also Read: Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim about Indian PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    As per the Kuwaiti laws, the expats cannot organise sit-ins or demonstrations in the country. Deportation will ensure that they are not allowed to enter the country in the future.

    "All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations," the government said in a statement.

    Protests and demonstrations were reported from parts of India and abroad after BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad a few days back. Following the backlash, the BJP expelled the two leaders from the party's membership. 

    In response to concerns expressed by Kuwait over inflammatory remarks being made against minorities in India, Indian Ambassador Sibi George met the country's Foreign Office and assured them that strong action had already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks. 

    A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect. 'Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments,' the statement said.

    Also Read: Gun menace: Jain spiritual leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

    Also Read: McDonald's reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka'

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gun menace: What Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni told US President Biden

    Gun menace: Jain leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

    McDonalds reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka' - adt

    McDonald's reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka'

    China warns US against slander, says stop meddling in internal issues - adt

    China warns US against slander, says stop meddling in internal issues

    Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim citing Gotabaya about PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim about Indian PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    Musharraf should face 'no obstacle' in his return to Pakistan: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif snt

    Musharraf should face 'no obstacle' in his return to Pakistan: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

    Recent Stories

    Shraddha Kapoor brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case drb

    Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case

    Disha Patani birthday fitness regime of the actor drb

    Want a hot body like Disha Patani? Here’s her fitness routine

    Formula 1 F1 Championship 2022: Moments that defined the Azerbaijan Grand Prix GP-ayh

    Formula 1 Championship 2022: Moments that defined Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Delhi recorded at least 42 degrees Celsius on 25 days this summer highest since 2012 gcw

    Delhi recorded at least 42 degrees Celsius on 25 days this summer, highest since 2012

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra to play an important part drb

    Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to play an important part?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon