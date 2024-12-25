Kazakhstan: 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH)

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on, with the country’s emergency ministry confirming that 42 people are likely dead following the disaster.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on, with the country’s emergency ministry confirming that 42 people are likely dead following the disaster. According to a statement from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations on Wednesday, the plane, an Embraer 190, had 67 people on board, including 5 crew members.

Preliminary assessments indicate that 25 of the passengers survived the crash, and 22 of them have been hospitalized. Authorities are working to confirm the exact details of the incident, and rescue teams remain at the site.

The flight, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was en route from Baku to Grozny when it encountered difficulties. The aircraft reportedly collided with a flock of birds, leading to a forced emergency landing attempt in Aktau. The plane’s emergency landing attempt ultimately ended in a crash.

The passengers aboard the flight reportedly included 37 people from Azerbaijan, 16 from Russia, and 6 from Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Transport has also launched a special investigation into the cause of the crash. The investigation is expected to focus on the bird strike and other factors that may have contributed to the disaster.

The aircraft involved in the crash was an Embraer 190, a regional jet produced by the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer. Introduced in 2004, the Embraer 190 is designed for short-to-medium-haul routes, with a seating capacity ranging from 98 to 114 passengers. The plane involved in the crash was approximately eight years old, which is considered typical for commercial aircraft. Renowned for its reliability, the Embraer 190 is commonly used by airlines worldwide.

