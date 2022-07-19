Japanese company develops vertical 'nap boxes' to let employees take rest during work

Japan has invented ground-breaking standing sleep pods, allowing employees to sneak away for a brief standing nap. We're not going to lie: this 'nap box' looks just like a vertical tanning bed. Two Japanese businesses are collaborating to build a "nap box" where users may sleep standing upright to help alleviate the problem of extended office hours and overworking.

While several nations are transitioning to a four-day work week, many individuals continue to work six days a week by working overtime. The stress of office job may take a physical toll on people who are required to work 10-12 hours each day, seven days a week. It's not unusual to see drooping eyelids and people taking a little snooze on their work desks to refuel themselves for the second part of the shift.

Two Japanese businesses are collaborating to build a "nap box" where users may sleep standing upright to help alleviate the problem of extended office hours and overworking. Itoki Corporation, a furniture expert, and Koyoju Gohan KK, a plywood supplier, inked a licencing agreement and agreed to collaborate on the distribution of sleep boxes in Japanese offices to foster a healthy work environment.

Many Japanese employees are referred to be "inemuri," a term used to characterise those who sleep during the day in order to get through a long commute or a full workday.

The nap box, which is now in the design phase, will have users sleep standing upright and will reportedly offer overall comfort in the head, knees, and rear to prevent the user from falling over.

According to Itoki communications director Saeko Kawashima, the sleeping box provides a healthy alternative for employees who wish to grab some brief shut-eye throughout their work hours.

"A lot of individuals in Japan will lock themselves in the bathroom for a long, which I don't believe is good. It's preferable to sleep in a pleasant environment," he told Bloomberg News.

He further said, "I believe that many Japanese folks labour continually with no breaks."

"We hope that businesses would embrace this as a more flexible way to resting," Kawashima stated. Japan has a difficult work culture. According to reports, it boasts some of the world's longest working hours.