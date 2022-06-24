London will be bombed first in World War 3, claims Putin's ally in chilling warning

Amid the ongoing Ukraine war, former deputy commander of Russia's southern military district, Lt Gen Andrey Gurulyov, advocated the country's invasion of the NATO Baltic countries.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's close political allies, MP Andrey Gurulyov, has made a chilling prediction stating London will be bombed first in World War 3. A member of the Russian parliament's defence committee, the 54-year-old, indicated that Moscow would not target 'Warsaw, Paris or Berlin' but launch missiles at the English capital instead.

On Russia's Channel 1, the former deputy commander of Russia's southern military district advocated the country's invasion of the NATO Baltic countries. "We'll destroy the entire group of enemy's space satellites during the first air operation," said Lt-Gen Gurulyov, a senior commander who now represents United Russia, the main pro-Vladimir Putin political party.

"No-one will care if they are American or British, we would see them all as NATO. Second, we'll mitigate the entire system of anti-missile defence, everywhere and 100 per cent. Third, we certainly won't start from Warsaw, Paris or Berlin. The first to be hit will be London," he claimed in a chilling outburst.

"It's crystal clear that the threat to the world comes from the Anglo-Saxons," Gurulyov added.

Like other Moscow hardliners, he believes the West - especially in continental Europe - has no stomach for a real war.

"As part of the operation to destroy critically important sites, Western Europe will be cut off from power supplies and immobilised. All power supply sites will be destroyed. And in the third stage, I shall see what the USA will tell Western Europe on continuing their fight in the cold, without food and electricity," he went on.

"I wonder how they (the US) will manage to stay aside. This is the rough plan, and I deliberately leave out certain moments because they are not to be discussed on TV," Gurulyov remarked.

The general rejected proposals by other Russian experts to seize a passage via Lithuania to feed Kaliningrad, a Baltic Sea exclave sandwiched between NATO members Poland and Lithuania. The so-called 'Suvalkovsky Corridor' is from Belarus to Lithuania.

Because NATO forces would be flanking Putin's army on both sides, he views such a plan as a trap set by the West.

"It's the desire of our Western partners that we clear the Suvalkovsky Corridor [from Belarus through Lithuania to supply Kaliningrad]," he said.

"If you look at the map, it would be a big mistake from our side to make the corridor just to end up with NATO troops to the right and left… And we also need to pull Belarus into this… Let's look at the map…," he added.

His plan is to restore Vilno, the previous identity of the capital of Lithuania, and Reval, the former name of the tsarist regime in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

"We calmly….turn Vilnius back into Vilno, remind ourselves what is Reval [the tsarist name for Tallinn], and free up the right Baltic flank, so we don't worry that we can be hit from the back," he told state TV.

"From the military point of view it is impossible to get a clear corridor [through Lithuania]," Gurulyov added.

"But if the West decides to block the Kaliningrad region, a decision to carry out a strategic operation to unblock it will be taken. But as a serviceman, I clearly understand that no-one will bother with just doing a corridor. If we start working, we will work properly. Everything will be cleared out, because why leave enemies behind your back?" he concluded.

Lt Gen Gurulyov served with Russian forces in Syria and has been sanctioned by the United States for his close links to Putin. He is accused of directing employees to set Ukrainian homes on fire after evicting families from them in a call that was intercepted in February. Such action would be a war crime.