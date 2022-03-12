Jacuzzi, mini-golf course, helipad, more: World’s longest car is finally restored

The American Dream offers material luxuries suitable for a king, such as a huge waterbed, a swimming pool with a diving board, a jacuzzi, a bathtub, a mini-golf course, and a helipad that can accommodate more than 75 people.

The world's longest car has finally been restored and is ready to go. On March 1, 2022, the super limo arrived at a length of 30.54 metres (100 feet and 1.50 inches), beating its 1986 record by a fraction.

"The American Dream" was initially created in Burbank, California in 1986 by legendary vehicle customizer Jay Ohrberg and measured 18.28 metres (60 feet), rolled on 26 wheels, and had a pair of V8 engines at the front and back. Ohrberg eventually expanded the limo to an incredible 30.5 metres (100 feet) in length.

The record-breaking automobile, which is based on the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines, can be driven from both ends and can also function as a rigid vehicle. The automobile was designed in two parts that were linked in the centre by a hinge for tight turns. Its vast size and lavish amenities let passengers to journey in style.

"The helipad is solidly fastened to the vehicle with steel brackets beneath and can carry up to 5,000 pounds," said Michael Manning, who was engaged in the restoration of The American Dream. As if it wasn't enough remarkable, it also has multiple TVs, a refrigerator, and a telephone.

"We have a putting green here, so you can park your helicopter here, putt some balls, and then go for a swim," he added. In shipping, components, and labour, the automobile cost more than $250,000 (£190,725). And it took three years to finish the job. The automobile, which had broken down three years before, had evolved into a fantastic vehicle.

