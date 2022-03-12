Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacuzzi, mini-golf course, helipad, more: World’s longest car is finally restored

    The American Dream offers material luxuries suitable for a king, such as a huge waterbed, a swimming pool with a diving board, a jacuzzi, a bathtub, a mini-golf course, and a helipad that can accommodate more than 75 people.
     

    Jacuzzi mini golf helipad more world s longest car is finally restored gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 12, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    The world's longest car has finally been restored and is ready to go. On March 1, 2022, the super limo arrived at a length of 30.54 metres (100 feet and 1.50 inches), beating its 1986 record by a fraction.

    "The American Dream" was initially created in Burbank, California in 1986 by legendary vehicle customizer Jay Ohrberg and measured 18.28 metres (60 feet), rolled on 26 wheels, and had a pair of V8 engines at the front and back. Ohrberg eventually expanded the limo to an incredible 30.5 metres (100 feet) in length.

    The record-breaking automobile, which is based on the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines, can be driven from both ends and can also function as a rigid vehicle. The automobile was designed in two parts that were linked in the centre by a hinge for tight turns. Its vast size and lavish amenities let passengers to journey in style.

     

    The American Dream offers material luxuries suitable for a king, such as a huge waterbed, a swimming pool with a diving board, a jacuzzi, a bathtub, a mini-golf course, and a helipad that can accommodate more than 75 people.

    "The helipad is solidly fastened to the vehicle with steel brackets beneath and can carry up to 5,000 pounds," said Michael Manning, who was engaged in the restoration of The American Dream. As if it wasn't enough remarkable, it also has multiple TVs, a refrigerator, and a telephone.

    "We have a putting green here, so you can park your helicopter here, putt some balls, and then go for a swim," he added. In shipping, components, and labour, the automobile cost more than $250,000 (£190,725). And it took three years to finish the job. The automobile, which had broken down three years before, had evolved into a fantastic vehicle.

    Also Read | Young Venezuelan classical musicians aim to bag Guinness record for largest orchestra

    Also Read| Meet world's oldest person Kane Tanaka from Japan, who is 119-year-old

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet world s oldest person Kane Tanaka from Japan who is 119 year old gcw

    Meet world's oldest person Kane Tanaka from Japan, who is 119-year-old

    Russian man crams entire fridge with McDonald's burgers after restaurant suspends business over Ukraine war-dnm

    Russian man crams entire fridge with McDonald’s burgers after restaurant suspends business over Ukraine war

    Russia-Ukraine war: Bharat Biotech supply chain not affected due to conflict - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: Bharat Biotech supply chain not affected due to conflict

    Amid war, Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers discuss Putin-Zelenskyy summit to end conflict

    Amid war, Russia, Ukraine’s foreign ministers discuss Putin-Zelenskyy summit to end conflict

    Russia used vacuum bomb in Ukraine Here is how lethal it is gcw

    Russia used ‘vacuum bomb’ in Ukraine? Here is how lethal it is

    Recent Stories

    Video Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets real-life hero in Varun Dhawan; spotted together RCB

    Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets real-life hero in Varun Dhawan; spotted together

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur centuries put India on top vs West Indies/Windies-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Mandhana, Harmanpreet centuries put India on top vs Windies

    Tamil Nadu woman auto driver offers free rides to women elderly gcw

    Tamil Nadu woman auto driver offers free rides to women, elderly

    Radhe Shyam leaked online: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film are available on Tamil Rockers for free RCB

    Radhe Shyam leaked online: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film on Tamil Rockers hours after release

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Alex Hales opts out of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR; Aaron Finch brought in as replacement-ayh

    IPL 2022: Alex Hales opts out of KKR; Aaron Finch brought in as replacement

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22 semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on HFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In football, you have to focus on a lot of details - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Video Icon
    After mega win in 4 states PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat s Ahmedabad gcw

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

    Video Icon
    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Video Icon